Thursday is Bike to Work Day in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know

Sonoma County will have 17 stations set up Thursday to energize those who participate in the Bay Area’s Bike to Work and School Day.

The stations will provide free refreshments, including coffee and snacks, along with swag bags during the morning commute.

Bicycle safety has come a long way since a state law was passed in 1994 that requires children to wear bicycle helmets. May, known to some as Bike to Wherever Month, is celebrating its 29th year.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is hosting with a variety of events aimed to promote an active lifestyle, cycling safety tips for all ages and carbon emission reduction awareness, including Thursday, which is when the organization encourages people to pedal their way to work and school.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service predicted sunny weather with a high of 83 degrees for Thursday. Sunrise will be at 5:59 a.m. and sunset at 8:18 p.m.

After work, celebrate from 4-7 p.m. with free appetizers and beer specials for cyclists at Cuver Brewery, 7704 Bell Road in Windsor. Appetizers will be provided by the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. To register for the happy hour, visit pdne.ws/3IiGQBn.

Here is a list of energizer stations being held Thursday across Sonoma County:

Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Family YMCA - 1111 College Ave. - 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Trek Bicycle Santa Rosa - 512 Mendocino Ave.

BikePartners Bike Shop - 512 Wilson St. - 7 a.m.-noon

SMART Station - Fourth Street - 6-9 a.m.

Prince Gateway Park - 171 Santa Rosa Ave. - 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Petaluma

Community Center/Lynch Creek Trail - 7-9 a.m.

Mike's Bikes - 264 Petaluma Blvd. N.

SMART Station - 220 Lakeville St.

Walnut Park - 6:30-9 a.m.

Sebastopol

Sebastopol Bike Center / über-bike - 6731 Sebastopol Ave.

Community Market - 6762 Sebastopol Ave. - 7-11 a.m.

Cotati

La Plaza Park - 15 W. Sierra Ave. - 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Sonoma

Depot Park - 270 First St. W. - 8:30-11 a.m.

Operation Bicycle - 207 Nino Marco Square

Cloverdale

The Bike Shop - 1117 S Cloverdale Blvd.

Healdsburg

Spoke Folk Cyclery - 201 Center St.

Windsor

The Bike Shop - 9078 Windsor Road