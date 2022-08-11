Thursday’s full moon will be the final supermoon this year

Thursday’s full Sturgeon Moon will be the last of this year’s four supermoons, which are closer than usual to Earth and appear larger and brighter.

The full moon is set to peak at 6:35 p.m., according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Supermoons, which also occurred in May, June and July this year, happen when the moon is at least 90% of the way to its closest point to Earth during a full or new moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon orbits in an oval shape, so its distance from Earth varies as it moves around the planet.

August’s moon, called the Sturgeon Moon, gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of North America, whose members fished for sturgeon in August, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.