Tim Alexander, revered Santa Rosa cobbler, owner of Tate’s Shoe Service, dies at 67

Most days were good for Tim Alexander, who channeled the spirits of blacksmiths and wheelwrights and masters of other largely lost workshop crafts as each morning he donned a worn-out apron and commenced mending or altering Sonoma County’s shoes, handbags, leather backpacks and zippered what-have-you.

Not so good was the day some years back that Alexander, the sole proprietor of downtown Santa Rosa’s landmark Tate’s Shoe Service, learned that his humble throwback of an enterprise had somehow made Yelp, the online business directory and crowdsourced rating platform. And Tate’s was drawing mostly rave Yelp reviews.

Alexander told his out-of-town brother the last thing he needed was for the Internet to bring him more business.

“He was always complaining that he would never catch up,” recalls Dan Alexander, who grew up in Santa Rosa and lives now in Amador County. His brother the compact, white-bearded cobbler didn’t need to promote Tate’s Shoe Service because his seven days a week, whatever-it-takes work ethic, affordable rates and neighborly manner kept his classically cluttered and chaotic little shop piled high with more shoes and such than he could get to.

Tim Alexander, a 1972 graduate of Santa Rosa High School who went to work as an apprentice at Tate’s on Mendocino Avenue in his late 20s and a few years later bought it, died Nov. 28, a month after he collapsed at the shop from a seizure. He was 67.

“He is Santa Rosa. He is Santa Rosa 40 years ago,” said Armand Ausiello, a longtime friend of Alexander and also his landlord. Ausiello owns Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar and Grill, located just around the block from the shoe shop.

Alexander “was just an old-school guy,” Ausiello said. The restaurateur noticed that Alexander often enough got stuck with shoes that he repaired and that were never picked up, so he suggested that the cobbler collect a deposit when the shoes are dropped off.

But Alexander didn’t go for it. “He was so trusting,” Ausiello said. He saw that Alexander worked hard, but often enough had to tell clients at the counter that their shoes weren’t ready yet. Ausiello mused that maybe one reason Alexander didn’t charge a deposit is that he couldn’t say just when a customer’s shoes or bag or whatever would be ready for pickup.

The cobbler worked full days Monday through Friday, a half day on Saturday and, usually, at least as half day on Sunday.

“He would leave the house anywhere between 4 o’clock in the morning and 10 to 8,” said his longtime partner, Sherrie Kane. He’d arrive home typically at 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Come Sunday, Kane said, “He’d would try to go in and catch up.” Though the shop was closed on Sundays, she said, “If someone knocked, he opened the door.”

When Alexander had a little free time, he savored watching and cheering the Oakland A’s, the Warriors and the Giants.

He was an avid reader of newspapers, National Geographic, Smithsonian magazine and Scientific American. Kane said he also loved to talk politics and to play poker when he had the chance, and to follow the horse races.

Timothy Lee Alexander was born in Santa Rosa to Tom and Norma Alexander on July 22, 1954. He and his two older brothers, Tom and Dan, ran free like most kids did in those days, and in the summer spent long days at the Ridgway pool, located close to their family home.

Tim Alexander hadn’t been out of Santa Rosa High for long when he took a job in the shoe department at the Joseph Magnin store located then at Coddingtown Mall. Ian Gordon worked in the mid-1970s at Tate’s Shoe Service, and he remembers Alexander coming in with the bridal shoes and other shoes from Magnin that needed alteration.

Early in the 1980s, Alexander left the department store and went to work at Tate’s, located then on Fifth Street, near Pedersen’s Furniture.

The shoe repair shop, dating back to 1922, was owned in the 1980s by Don Alden, who’d purchased it from Smith Petitt “Smitty” Jones. Ian Gordon helped to train newcomer Alexander before he himself became an attorney and went to the work for the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office and later as special litigation counsel for Farmers Insurance.

Alexander bought the shoe shop in 1985. Attorney Gordon remained a friend and customer, and says he was delighted by how Alexander maintained the tradition of service at Tate’s.

“The customers loved him, you could see that. Everybody did,” Gordon said. He said that if Alexander ever had a bad day, he didn’t show it.

Now retired from law, Gordon said Alexander shone in his workmanship and in how he related to people. But in organizational skills, not so much.

Resisting suggestions that he bring some order to how he stored shoes and other items at the shop, Gordon said, Alexander simply piled things up.

When someone came in for a pick-up, “sometimes he had to search for 15 minutes,” Gordon said. But the typical customer of Tate’s Shoe Service loved him even so.

In certain of the Yelp reviews that the cobbler didn’t seek or particularly appreciate, clients praised Alexander as a magician, and a “shoe shaman.” One reviewer wrote that to walk into Tate’s is to sense that you’re in Geppetto’s shop and “Pinocchio’s about to pop out from the back.”

One customer was in the shoe shop when a seizure felled Alexander on Oct. 26. He went by ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was doing better when he suffered a massive stroke, then was transferred to San Francisco’s California Pacific Medical Center, where he underwent brain surgery.

He had been taken back to his Santa Rosa home when he died Nov. 28.

People close to Alexander said he had spoken of retiring and selling the shoe shop. Friend and landlord Ausiello had assured him that a new owner of Tate’s could continue to occupy the space on Mendocino Avenue.

Dan Alexander said the family would like for Tate’s to continue, but much must fall in place for the business to be sold. For the moment, a couple of friends are opening the shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays so that customers can pick up their shoes and other items.

In addition to his partner in Santa Rosa and his brother in Amador County, Tim Alexander is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Tom.

His family plans for a celebration of his life at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, 1814 Empire Industrial Court, Suite G, Santa Rosa 95403, or to favorite charities.