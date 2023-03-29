During the 50 years Timber Cove sculptor Bruce Johnson lived and worked on a forested ridge above the north Sonoma Coast, he built evermore intricate, cleverly fashioned artworks from the massive hunks of wood and metal that came his way.

Renowned for immense redwood and steel pieces with handcrafted detailing, copper etching and other metal work, he created works so large they had to be moved and assembled using trucks and cranes.

At the same time, he forged a community of friends and admirers who are drawing together now to mourn his death Monday in an accident in his home studio.

Details of the incident have not been released, though friends said a piece of sculpture fell when he was moving or working on it. He suffered a head injury as a result, according to a friend speaking on behalf of Johnson’s two daughters, both Sonoma County residents.

An assistant was on the premises and ran to call for help, but it was not possible to save him, said Mary Entriken, a fellow artist and member of the Timber Cove Fire Protection District board. Fire Chief Erich Lynn said the assistant did not witness the accident itself and wasn’t able to explain what had happened.

But the news has proved devastating for the surrounding community, a place one resident, Scott Farmer, described as surprisingly tight-knit.

“It’s a big shock,” Farmer said. “There’s not a lot of us, and we’re so spread out, but we’re still close, and to lose somebody, it’s like losing a family member.”

Locals remember him for his joy and laughter, his generosity and sensitivity. They spoke of how he donated to school projects, rebuilt a neighbor’s broken down fence, mentored local teens interested in art and learning to operate heavy equipment.

“He was just loved by the community,” Entriken said, “and he’s going to be so missed. Its just a tragedy.”

Johnson studied to be a teacher at U.C. Davis, where he met his late wife, Marjie, a longtime teacher and principal at Fort Ross Elementary School. He arrived on the Sonoma Coast in 1973 to work on restoration of the 160-year-old Russian Orthodox Chapel at Fort Ross State Historic Park.

He never left, and never stopped working, instead settling into homesteaded property off Seaview Road where the couple built a life and raised their two daughters, Kendra Katz, of Guerneville, and Tori Johnson, of Healdsburg. Johnson and his wife had three grandchildren as well. Marjie Johnson died in January 2021.

Michael Schwager, retired Sonoma State University gallery director and art professor, said Johnson loved working with his hands and working the materials to find the spirit in the grain of the wood. He sought to discover the textures he wanted to highlight and fashion a unified whole out of disparate pieces.

Some of his pieces have silhouettes that echo those of Japanese temples and gateways.

Johnson once said, “I’ve often described my work as a cross between Shinto shrines and Stonehenge.”

But the connection between the place he worked and lived and the art were critical, too, Schwager said.

“He was a remarkable sculptor,” Schwager said. “He loved the process. He loved working with the material. He loved working with his hands, and he found recognition just because his work was so good and his craftsmanship was so lovely. But he wasn’t looking for that. He wasn’t driven by that.”

“He was very knowledgeable about the art world, but he never struck me as someone who was looking for that connection to fame and fortune,” Schwager said.

Sonoma County residents will know Johnson’s work from installations around the region that included the inaugural sculpture garden exhibit at the then-Wells Fargo Center for the Arts and the new Sutter hospital off Mark West Springs Road in 2015, before the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Titled “Root 101,” the 16 pieces in the exhibit began as redwood trees stumps that Johnson would work until he found a the form and energy within in the same way stone sculptors sometimes describe a figure revealing itself as stone flakes are chipped away.

“Form and energy,” Johnson has said, was “what sculpture’s about.”

Johnson’s work is on display in the carved wooden benches, pillars and woodwork inside the nondenominational Sea Ranch Chapel off the east side of Highway 1 in The Sea Ranch.

One of his pieces also is permanently displayed outside the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University, while others have been erected or shown locally at the Sonoma County Museum, the Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen and Paradise Ridge Winery.

One of his favorite pieces has been displayed publicly but resides on the property where he and his wife spent their lives, set away from the house he designed and finished and the menagerie of giant sculptures among the trees. It’s a five-sided “Poetry House” fashioned after a Japanese tea house.

