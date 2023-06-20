Time for (early) tomatoes

Cook these dishes with tomatoes now, and save others for the late season|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2023, 1:50PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

Last year, Seasonal Pantry featured late-season tomatoes, which is when tomatoes are at their richest, most voluptuous and sweetest. Early tomatoes are brighter, more acidic and not quite as sweet as those harvested later in the year.

To enjoy tomatoes at their best, focus on the time of year and the time of harvest. I may make a tomato galette, for example, early in the season, as it requires just a single layer of tomatoes, which are directly impacted by the olive oil, garlic, salt and cheese in the dish. But I would not make a tomato pie, which is best when made with dead-ripe tomatoes that have been drained of much of their juice. It is one of the most voluptuous savory dishes I’ve ever had, but it doesn’t work well early in the season. Also, gazpacho and other summer tomato soups and homemade salsas are best with mid- to late-season tomatoes.

As the season unfolds, we will have countless varieties of heirloom tomatoes in our gardens and at our farmers markets, though they ripen later than many popular hybrids.

These are some of my favorite early-season tomato dishes, adapted from my book about tomatoes released in 2015, with an earlier edition published in 1995.

Spanish Tomato Toast (Pan Tomate)

Makes 2 servings, easily increased

Most of the restaurants I’ve visited in Spain have this on every table, without the bread and sometimes with slices of jamon serrano or chorizo. Some Americans don’t understand what it is and eat the tomato, meat and sometimes even the garlic before they’ve ordered. The way it’s supposed to work is once you have placed your order, your server brings your drinks and the bread that completes the pan tomate. Then you tuck in.

4 slices sourdough hearth bread, toasted until golden brown and wrapped in a tea towel to keep warm

2 large garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

2 small ripe tomatoes, such as Early Girl or Shady Lady, cut in half through their equators

Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Flake salt, such as Maldon, Murray River or Peruvian Pink

Set a piece of toast on a plate. Hold half a garlic clove in your dominant hand, with the cut side facing away from you. Rub the garlic all over 1 side of the bread, pressing to release the garlic’s juices but not so hard that you tear the bread. Discard the garlic.

Hold half a tomato in your hand, with the cut side facing away from you. Rub it over the bread, pressing firmly so the juice and flesh is pressed into the bread. Discard the skin.

Drizzle the bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Enjoy and repeat.

Golden Cherry Tomatoes with New Garlic and Basil

Makes 4-6 servings

Cherry tomatoes are typically the first to ripen and, if you grow them, you know the harvest can become overwhelming fairly early in the season. This simple recipe is a way to deal with an abundance. In addition to enjoying this with slices of toasted baguette, you can spoon it over hot steamed rice.

1 pint golden cherry tomatoes

2 fresh new garlic cloves

2-3 tablespoons best-quality olive oil

6 basil leaves, shredded

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ baguette, sliced and toasted

Use a sharp knife to cut the smallest of the tomatoes in half; cut larger ones into quarters. Put the tomatoes in a serving bowl and set aside.

Set a clove of garlic on a work surface and set the flat side of a broad knife blade on top. Gently but swiftly push down to just crush the clove; repeat with the second clove of garlic. Coarsely chop the crushed garlic and add it to the tomatoes, stirring gently once or twice. Add the olive oil and basil, season with salt and pepper and set aside until ready to serve. The salad can rest at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours.

Enjoy with toasted baguette slices.

Variation: Prepare the ingredients in an ovenproof dish and preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Set the dish on the middle rack of the oven and cook until the tomatoes are hot and bubbly, about 20 to 25 minutes. Toss with a small-shaped pasta and add grated cheese such as Vella Dry Jack or Estero Gold over each serving.

Summer Pasta with Tomato Butter Sauce and Basil

Makes 4 servings

Here you have a simple fresh tomato sauce even inexperienced cooks can make. It is also one of my favorite ways to enjoy summer tomatoes, as the brief cooking keeps their brightness and fresh flavors intact. Do not be tempted to reduce the amount of butter. It is essential to both flavor and texture in this dish.

Kosher salt

12 ounces pappardelle or fettuccine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 shallots, minced

2 pounds ripe Early Girl or Shady Lady tomatoes, peeled, seeded and minced

Black pepper in a mill

Handful of Genovese basil leaves

Chunk of Vella Dry Jack or Estero Gold cheese

Fill a large pot ⅔ full with water and add a generous tablespoon of salt. Bring to a rolling boil over high heat and add the pasta. Stir gently until the water returns to a boil and then stir a few times while the pasta cooks. Cook according to package directions. When the pasta is done, drain it but do not rinse it. Tip it into a wide shallow bowl.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter is foamy, add the shallots, reduce the heat to medium-low and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes. Season with salt, add the tomatoes and simmer until much of the liquid has evaporated, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the remaining butter and when it melts, remove the pan from the heat. Stir gently, taste, correct for salt and add several generous turns of black pepper.

Working quickly, stack the basil leaves and use a very sharp knife to cut them into very thin lengthwise ribbons.

Pour the sauce over the pasta and use 2 forks to lift the pasta, over and over, to coat it thoroughly and evenly. Scatter the basil on top.

Enjoy right away, with the cheese and a small grater alongside for guests to add as much or as little as they want.

Bread Salad with Cherry Tomatoes and Chimichurri

Makes 6-8 servings

Bread salad is an easy and delicious way to serve a lot of people. You can make it at any time of year, using good bread and whatever fresh vegetables are in season. This is the version I make with the year’s first Sungolds, a yellow-orange cherry tomato that is nearly as sweet as candy.

½ cup chimichurri, recipe follows

4 cups cubed sourdough hearth bread, preferably 2 or 3 days old

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes, golden or a mix of colors

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

4 garlic cloves, preferably fresh, crushed and minced

3 moderately spicy sausages, such as smoked andouille or Spanish chorizo, cut into ¼-inch half moons

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2-3 pinches red pepper flakes

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Make the chimichurri and set it aside. This can be done several hours or a day in advance.

Put the bread into a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic and sausage and toss gently. Season with salt and toss again.

Put the lemon juice, red pepper flakes and olive oil into a small bowl. Season with a generous pinch of salt and several turns of black pepper and stir well.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently but thoroughly.

Serve family- or buffet-style, with the remaining chimichurri alongside so guests may help themselves.

Classic Argentine Chimichurri

Makes about 1 cup

There are countless variations of this condiment, some that include cilantro, others that include tomatoes and some that include both. This version is closest to the classic one. When you make it, be sure to taste several times, until the chimichurri tastes perfect. If it seems at all flat, add a pinch or 2 of salt and taste again; repeat until perfect. If it is too acidic, add a splash more olive oil. Perfection, in this case, is all about balance.

2 cups loosely packed Italian parsley leaves, chopped

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled

½ teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼-⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the parsley, scallions, garlic, oregano, thyme and red pepper flakes into a medium bowl and toss together well. Add the vinegar and season generously with salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and acid. Cover and let rest at least 15 minutes before serving.

Use right away or refrigerate, covered, for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature and stir before using.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.