Time for (early) tomatoes

Last year, Seasonal Pantry featured late-season tomatoes, which is when tomatoes are at their richest, most voluptuous and sweetest. Early tomatoes are brighter, more acidic and not quite as sweet as those harvested later in the year.

To enjoy tomatoes at their best, focus on the time of year and the time of harvest. I may make a tomato galette, for example, early in the season, as it requires just a single layer of tomatoes, which are directly impacted by the olive oil, garlic, salt and cheese in the dish. But I would not make a tomato pie, which is best when made with dead-ripe tomatoes that have been drained of much of their juice. It is one of the most voluptuous savory dishes I’ve ever had, but it doesn’t work well early in the season. Also, gazpacho and other summer tomato soups and homemade salsas are best with mid- to late-season tomatoes.

As the season unfolds, we will have countless varieties of heirloom tomatoes in our gardens and at our farmers markets, though they ripen later than many popular hybrids.

These are some of my favorite early-season tomato dishes, adapted from my book about tomatoes released in 2015, with an earlier edition published in 1995.

Spanish Tomato Toast (Pan Tomate)

Makes 2 servings, easily increased

Most of the restaurants I’ve visited in Spain have this on every table, without the bread and sometimes with slices of jamon serrano or chorizo. Some Americans don’t understand what it is and eat the tomato, meat and sometimes even the garlic before they’ve ordered. The way it’s supposed to work is once you have placed your order, your server brings your drinks and the bread that completes the pan tomate. Then you tuck in.

4 slices sourdough hearth bread, toasted until golden brown and wrapped in a tea towel to keep warm

2 large garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

2 small ripe tomatoes, such as Early Girl or Shady Lady, cut in half through their equators

Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Flake salt, such as Maldon, Murray River or Peruvian Pink

Set a piece of toast on a plate. Hold half a garlic clove in your dominant hand, with the cut side facing away from you. Rub the garlic all over 1 side of the bread, pressing to release the garlic’s juices but not so hard that you tear the bread. Discard the garlic.

Hold half a tomato in your hand, with the cut side facing away from you. Rub it over the bread, pressing firmly so the juice and flesh is pressed into the bread. Discard the skin.

Drizzle the bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Enjoy and repeat.

Golden Cherry Tomatoes with New Garlic and Basil

Makes 4-6 servings

Cherry tomatoes are typically the first to ripen and, if you grow them, you know the harvest can become overwhelming fairly early in the season. This simple recipe is a way to deal with an abundance. In addition to enjoying this with slices of toasted baguette, you can spoon it over hot steamed rice.

1 pint golden cherry tomatoes

2 fresh new garlic cloves

2-3 tablespoons best-quality olive oil

6 basil leaves, shredded

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ baguette, sliced and toasted

Use a sharp knife to cut the smallest of the tomatoes in half; cut larger ones into quarters. Put the tomatoes in a serving bowl and set aside.

Set a clove of garlic on a work surface and set the flat side of a broad knife blade on top. Gently but swiftly push down to just crush the clove; repeat with the second clove of garlic. Coarsely chop the crushed garlic and add it to the tomatoes, stirring gently once or twice. Add the olive oil and basil, season with salt and pepper and set aside until ready to serve. The salad can rest at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours.

Enjoy with toasted baguette slices.

Variation: Prepare the ingredients in an ovenproof dish and preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Set the dish on the middle rack of the oven and cook until the tomatoes are hot and bubbly, about 20 to 25 minutes. Toss with a small-shaped pasta and add grated cheese such as Vella Dry Jack or Estero Gold over each serving.

Summer Pasta with Tomato Butter Sauce and Basil

Makes 4 servings

Here you have a simple fresh tomato sauce even inexperienced cooks can make. It is also one of my favorite ways to enjoy summer tomatoes, as the brief cooking keeps their brightness and fresh flavors intact. Do not be tempted to reduce the amount of butter. It is essential to both flavor and texture in this dish.

Kosher salt

12 ounces pappardelle or fettuccine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 shallots, minced

2 pounds ripe Early Girl or Shady Lady tomatoes, peeled, seeded and minced

Black pepper in a mill

Handful of Genovese basil leaves

Chunk of Vella Dry Jack or Estero Gold cheese