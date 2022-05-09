‘Time to act’: What’s rising from the ashes of major giant sequoia wildfires in California

The passing of two winters in one burnt Southern Sierra giant sequoia grove has done little to change that blackened forest.

“I’ve shed my share of tears over this,” Jim Kral said as he walked beneath dead giant sequoias last month at Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest, where he works as the forest’s manager.

Like the ancient forest’s better-known neighbors – national parks, monuments and forests – Mountain Home was hit by a California wildfire.

“I’ve been managing this piece of ground for almost 14 years now and it’s somewhat akin to losing a child, it really is,” Kral said. “I’ve loved it and nurtured it, the same way we all do with our kids. Then in the course of one hot windy day in September in 2020, everything changed.”

That was the lightning-sparked SQF Complex, a merging of the Castle Fire and smaller Shotgun Fire.

Kral said approximately 1,600 of Mountain Home’s nearly 5,000 acres, about 32%, burned intensely in that blaze, killing most trees – what he calls stand replacing fire.

Of around 5,000 old-growth giant sequoias there, the Cal Fire forester expects a final mortality estimate underway to show the loss of about 4%, a couple hundred of those large trees.

That would be a small fraction of thousands of mature giant sequoias estimated killed by fire in 2020 and 2021 across the Sierra Nevada, including from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire. Scientists think the losses from those years comprised as much as 19% of the world’s population of giant sequoias.

Facing such immense loss, Kral and other land managers are now turning to tree planting projects as one remedy. A planting that began the last week of April is wrapping up Tuesday across more than 500 acres at Mountain Home that added 212,000 conifer seedlings, including more than 29,000 giant sequoias.

The strongest sequoia seedlings could have a chance at living for the next 3,000-plus years and helping propagate an imperiled tree species that only naturally grows in about 75 groves from the Southern Sierra to around Lake Tahoe, along the western slope of the mountain range.

“It’s gonna help stabilize the soil,” Kral said of the plantings, “and if we foresters don’t come in and plant these burn scars early, then literally, we’re going to have to let Mother Nature in succession run its course. ... When you’ve got these landscapes where it’s a mile from the closest seed tree, you could be looking at 1,500 years, 2,000 years, before you have trees.”

Unique Cal Fire grove surrounded by other agencies

The SQF Complex burned vast hillsides of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest, but much also remains unscathed.

The hidden gem east of Porterville reached via narrow, winding country roads is still closed for the season. Kral plans to open its locked gates to the public on May 20.

“It’s never going to be the forest they grew accustomed to, but it’s still a forest,” Kral said. “Most of what the public sees doesn’t look drastically different.”

Of what’s different, the monarch Bonsai Tree was killed, and there are changes to the Genesis Tree and Hob Goblin.

Mountain Home provides a unique vantage point for looking at the effects of recent wildfires. For one thing, it’s the only giant sequoia grove – and the only forest in the Southern Sierra – managed by Cal Fire, the state agency primarily responsible for fighting fires.

Conservationist John Muir once called giant sequoias in the Mountain Home area “the finest in the Sierra.” The state of California purchased the Mountain Home tract from a logging company in 1946 to help protect more than 5,000 old-growth sequoias there. Logging still continues, but in a different capacity.

Cal Fire, as its steward today, aims to “balance forest growth with harvest” and sustain its population of old-growth sequoias. The agency runs eight other demonstration forests in California, described as living laboratories “for how to care for California’s timberlands for multiple benefits – wood products and timber production, recreation, watershed protection and habitat restoration.”

Mountain Home has welcomed academics researching a variety of topics, things like assisted species migration and laser imaging to create inventories of trees. Many studies were damaged by the Castle Fire, Kral said. Still, some forestry research continues there as Kral’s focus is centered on post-fire recovery.

Mountain Home makes up a small piece of a large network of public lands in the Sierra Nevada. It’s mostly surrounded by Giant Sequoia National Monument and the Golden Trout Wilderness, both managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Other nearby forests include Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks and the Tule River Reservation. In addition to some private lands, smaller management areas in the neighborhood include Bureau of Land Management lands, 160-acre Red Hill grove and 530-acre Alder Creek grove, both recently purchased by Save the Redwoods League, and 160-acre Balch Park, owned by Tulare County, that sits almost entirely within Mountain Home.