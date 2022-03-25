Timeline: Headlines, events from two years of pandemic coverage
It’s been more than two years since the world first heard of an illness that originated at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China. The mysterious illness, SARS-CoV-2, would later be known as COVID-19, has killed more than 470 county residents and over 455 million worldwide. Here is a timeline of headlines and stories that have documented the ongoing pandemic.
* Dec. 31, 2019: China reported cases of pneumonia in people associated with the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, Hubei Province.
Jan. 7, 2020: Chinese health authorities confirmed that this cluster was associated with a novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
Jan. 27, 2020: With coronavirus spreading, US evacuating personnel to San Francisco from Wuhan, China: The U.S. State Department announced Sunday that it planned to evacuate personnel stationed in Wuhan, China, to San Francisco because of the coronavirus outbreak.
* Feb. 25, 2020: Sonoma County hospital admits 1st person transferred here with coronavirus: A person who has tested positive for coronavirus and was a recent passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has been transferred to a local hospital, Sonoma County public health officials.
March 1, 2020: First COVID-19 death in United States.
* March 2, 2020: First Sonoma County resident diagnosed with coronavirus; officials declare public health emergency: A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise to Mexico has been diagnosed with coronavirus — the first person living here to contract the illness that’s spread from China to at least another 68 countries — prompting county health officials to declare a local public health emergency that intensifies the fight against possible community transmission of the deadly virus.
March 3, 2020: Sonoma County coronavirus patient was passenger on Princess Cruises ship: A Sonoma County resident sick with the coronavirus at a local hospital had taken a Princess Cruises line from San Francisco to Mexico in February, the second ship owned by the cruise company linked to confirmed cases of the infectious disease.
March 5, 2020: Sutter Santa Rosa orders coronavirus quarantine for at least 30 hospital workers, union says: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital issued quarantine orders this week to at least 30 of its hospital workers who had contact with a patient with the coronavirus, the largest isolation order publicly reported so far at a single health care facility treating patients with the infectious disease in California, the union representing most front-line hospital staff said.
March 12, 2020: Santa Rosa Junior College among schools suspending classes amid coronavirus concerns: Santa Rosa Junior College announced it would be temporarily suspending all classes, events and in-person services through Sunday, March 15, shutting Sonoma County’s most populous school to students as campuses across the nation take similar measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
March 13, 2020: Santa Rosa schools among area districts calling off sports: Santa Rosa City Schools ordered a halt to its five schools’ athletic practices and competitions until Tuesday, when the California Interscholastic Federation sports governing body meets to issue further guidelines.
March 14, 2020: Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Windsor public schools close classrooms, shift to at-home instruction: Leaders of school districts including more than 35,000 Sonoma County students announced they will suspend classroom instruction through April 5, after next week’s spring break due to the threat of coronavirus. They include Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, and the Windsor, Healdsburg and Sonoma Valley unified districts, as well as elementary districts like Roseland and Rincon Valley.
March 16, 2022: 6 Bay Area counties order shelter-in-place as coronavirus spreads: Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a sweeping shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, ordering residents to stay at home and go outside only for food, medicine and outings that are absolutely essential.
March 16, 2020: Graton Resort and Casino announces plan to close amid coronavirus outbreak: The Graton Resort & Casino, the largest gambling destination in the Bay Area, will close following reports that the coronavirus is uncontained in Sonoma County, with at least four cases of community spread.
March 16, 2020: Rohnert Park, Rincon Valley, West County school districts close amid coronavirus pandemic: Nearly all of Sonoma County’s 40 K-12 school districts will be switching to home learning as local efforts to practice social distancing ramp up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
