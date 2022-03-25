Subscribe

Timeline: Headlines, events from two years of pandemic coverage

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2022, 10:13AM
It’s been more than two years since the world first heard of an illness that originated at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China. The mysterious illness, SARS-CoV-2, would later be known as COVID-19, has killed more than 470 county residents and over 455 million worldwide. Here is a timeline of headlines and stories that have documented the ongoing pandemic.

* Dec. 31, 2019: China reported cases of pneumonia in people associated with the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

Jan. 7, 2020: Chinese health authorities confirmed that this cluster was associated with a novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Jan. 27, 2020: With coronavirus spreading, US evacuating personnel to San Francisco from Wuhan, China: The U.S. State Department announced Sunday that it planned to evacuate personnel stationed in Wuhan, China, to San Francisco because of the coronavirus outbreak.

* Feb. 25, 2020: Sonoma County hospital admits 1st person transferred here with coronavirus: A person who has tested positive for coronavirus and was a recent passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has been transferred to a local hospital, Sonoma County public health officials.

March 1, 2020: First COVID-19 death in United States.

* March 2, 2020: First Sonoma County resident diagnosed with coronavirus; officials declare public health emergency: A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise to Mexico has been diagnosed with coronavirus — the first person living here to contract the illness that’s spread from China to at least another 68 countries — prompting county health officials to declare a local public health emergency that intensifies the fight against possible community transmission of the deadly virus.

March 3, 2020: Sonoma County coronavirus patient was passenger on Princess Cruises ship: A Sonoma County resident sick with the coronavirus at a local hospital had taken a Princess Cruises line from San Francisco to Mexico in February, the second ship owned by the cruise company linked to confirmed cases of the infectious disease.

March 5, 2020: Sutter Santa Rosa orders coronavirus quarantine for at least 30 hospital workers, union says: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital issued quarantine orders this week to at least 30 of its hospital workers who had contact with a patient with the coronavirus, the largest isolation order publicly reported so far at a single health care facility treating patients with the infectious disease in California, the union representing most front-line hospital staff said.

March 12, 2020: Santa Rosa Junior College among schools suspending classes amid coronavirus concerns: Santa Rosa Junior College announced it would be temporarily suspending all classes, events and in-person services through Sunday, March 15, shutting Sonoma County’s most populous school to students as campuses across the nation take similar measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

March 13, 2020: Santa Rosa schools among area districts calling off sports: Santa Rosa City Schools ordered a halt to its five schools’ athletic practices and competitions until Tuesday, when the California Interscholastic Federation sports governing body meets to issue further guidelines.

March 14, 2020: Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Windsor public schools close classrooms, shift to at-home instruction: Leaders of school districts including more than 35,000 Sonoma County students announced they will suspend classroom instruction through April 5, after next week’s spring break due to the threat of coronavirus. They include Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, and the Windsor, Healdsburg and Sonoma Valley unified districts, as well as elementary districts like Roseland and Rincon Valley.

March 16, 2022: 6 Bay Area counties order shelter-in-place as coronavirus spreads: Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a sweeping shelter-in-place mandate Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, ordering residents to stay at home and go outside only for food, medicine and outings that are absolutely essential.

March 16, 2020: Graton Resort and Casino announces plan to close amid coronavirus outbreak: The Graton Resort & Casino, the largest gambling destination in the Bay Area, will close following reports that the coronavirus is uncontained in Sonoma County, with at least four cases of community spread.

March 16, 2020: Rohnert Park, Rincon Valley, West County school districts close amid coronavirus pandemic: Nearly all of Sonoma County’s 40 K-12 school districts will be switching to home learning as local efforts to practice social distancing ramp up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

March 17, 2020: Santa Rosa suspends ‘non-essential' city services until April 5 due to coronavirus concerns: The city of Santa Rosa is canceling for at least three weeks all non-essential government services due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said. Police, fire, water, wastewater and transit agencies will continue to provide services, with a host of other “non-essential” services such as pothole filling and regular city permit processing suspended until April 5, the city announced in a news conference conducted by telephone.

March 19, 2020: At least 13 from Sonoma County on cruise ship docked in Oakland to begin coronavirus testing, quarantines: Passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship knew their voyage wasn’t quite over as the ship inched its way into San Francisco Bay from its dayslong exile 10 miles off the California coast. Some 2,400 other passengers, including 962 Californians — and at least 13 from Sonoma County — were returning from a round-trip cruise to Hawaii when the ship was help up off the coast, with a pair of passengers and 19 staff testing positive for the infectious coronavirus behind a growing global pandemic.

* March 20, 2020: Sonoma County coronavirus patient dies at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa: A Sonoma County resident died after contracting the coronavirus and being hospitalized for serious illness, marking the first known death in the county from the fast-moving disease.

March 23, 2020: All parks closed in Sonoma County amid coronavirus outbreak: All parks in Sonoma County were closed to the public beginning first thing Tuesday morning until further notice, another extraordinary step to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has the entire region on edge.

March 24, 2020: Sonoma County seeks to protect renters from eviction amid coronavirus pandemic: Sonoma County supervisors took action Tuesday to alleviate some short-term fears surrounding the burgeoning economic fallout from the coronavirus, unanimously approving a measure that seeks to protect tenants countywide from eviction during the emergency.

* March 24, 2020: Sonoma County names Dr. Sundari Mase as public health officer amid coronavirus emergency: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Dr. Sundari Mase to the position of public health officer, handing her a role she has been filling on an interim basis for the past two weeks as the county’s point person on the coronavirus pandemic.

* March 26, 2020: First case seen in Sonoma County senior village: An Oakmont resident has tested positive for COVID-19, and is among the 49 cases of the viral disease reported so far in Sonoma County.

March 26, 2020: Sonoma County jail inmates released to prevent exposure to coronavirus: More than 200 nonviolent offenders approaching the end of their sentences and other inmates awaiting trial for lowlevel crimes are being released from Sonoma County jails to reduce the risk of the coronavirus entering the detention facilities.

March 26, 2020: Green Music Center cancels performances into early May: Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center has canceled the rest of its current season, including all performances through early May, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 27, 2020: President Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus after swift congressional votes: President Donald Trump signed a sweeping $2.2 trillion measure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, but not before a late objection from a lone rank-and file Republican forced hundreds of lawmakers to rush back to the capital even as the virus continued to spread through their ranks.

* March 31, 2020: Santa Rosa police officer dies from coronavirus; first death in Napa County: A veteran Santa Rosa police officer died of complications caused by the coronavirus, marking the first death from the fast-moving disease in a Sonoma County law enforcement agency. Detective Marylou Armer was 43 and lived in American Canyon. She had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said in a statement. She was one of the first employees to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

April 1, 2020: Wimbledon canceled for the first time since WWII because of coronavirus: For the first time in its nearly century-and-a-half history, Wimbledon was canceled for a reason other than war, scrapped in 2020 on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

April 2, 2020: Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain from Santa Rosa who sounded alarm on coronavirus: The Navy removed Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and a Santa Rosa native, of an aircraft carrier crippled by the coronavirus, two days after a blunt letter the officer wrote warning the service of the need to get more sailors off the vessel created a furor. Crozier was relieved of command at the direction of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly.

April 4, 2020: Sonoma County residents advised to cover nose and mouth when out: Sonoma County residents should cover their mouths and noses with scarves, bandannas or other makeshift masks when leaving the home for essential errands and duties, public health officer Sundari Mase said, affirming recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

April 5, 2020: Navy aircraft carrier Capt. Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus: Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa reared Navy captain relieved of his command last week after he sent a widely distributed plea to protect his crew from COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease and is in quarantine.

April 7, 2020: New York City coronavirus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks: New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

April 11, 2020: Cancellation of Santa Rosa’s annual Rose Parade forced by coronavirus concerns, shelter-in-place order: Coronavirus concerns and state and local stay-home orders have forced the cancellation or postponement of a long list of major events, but the biggest blow so far in Santa Rosa is the cancellation of this year’s 126th annual Luther Burbank Rose Parade, previously scheduled for May 18. The cancellation means the event will not be held for the first time since 1950.

* April 13, 2020: Sonoma County health officer orders residents to wear face coverings: After seeing people were not adhering to her recommendation two weeks ago, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Monday made clear everyone must wear a face covering starting Friday when they go inside any building other than home, or when outside if unable to remain at least six feet away from others.

April 21, 2020: Senate passes $484B stimulus:The Senate passed a $484 billion deal to replenish a small-business loan program that’s been overrun by demand and to devote more money to hospitals and coronavirus testing. President Donald Trump said he would sign it into law.

April 28, 2020: Sonoma County Fair canceled for first time since World War II because of coronavirus pandemic: For the first time since World War II, there will be no Sonoma County Fair this summer.

April 20, 2020: Santa Rosa Junior College extends campus closure through end of 2020: As Sonoma County prepared to issue a new stay-at-home order that has no end date but lifts a ban on construction and eases some business restrictions, Santa Rosa Junior College announced Thursday that students would be unable to return to campus through at least December.

April 30, 2020: Sonoma Media Investments secures $3.4 million federal coronavirus aid loan: Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat, has secured a $3.4 million federal loan that will avert layoffs at the North Bay media company as it grapples with unprecedented losses of advertising and event revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 8, 2020: NASCAR cancels Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns: NASCAR, Sonoma Raceway and the venue’s owner, Speedway Motorsports, jointly announced on the cancellation of this year’s Toyota/ Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series.

May 14, 2020: Sonoma County allows more businesses to reopen following Gov. Newsom’s guidance: Everyone will be able to use child care facilities starting, thanks to a new Sonoma County health order that follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance in loosening coronavirus restrictions.

* May 22, 2020: Unemployment soars to 15.2% in Sonoma County: Sonoma County’s unemployment rate shot to 15.2% in April, likely the highest in nearly 80 years ago, driven by the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on business and industry, the state reported.

May 28, 2020: County sheriff says deputies will no longer enforce coronavirus public health order: Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced his department will no longer enforce the county’s stay-at-home public health order restricting some business activity and civic life, taking a dramatic stand in opposition to local measures aimed to curb the coronavirus pandemic — measures that Essick said were out of step with state rules.

May 29, 2020: 14 Sonoma County winery employees positive for coronavirus: Fourteen workers at a Sonoma County winery recently tested positive for coronavirus, Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said, offering no other details about the outbreak.

June 1, 2020: Sonoma County sheriff to resume enforcing health order after whirlwind negotiation: Reversing a position that put him at odds with public officials around Sonoma County, Sheriff Mark Essick agreed Monday to stand behind local restrictions on business operations and personal activities intended to curb the spread of coronavirus after a whirlwind weekend of negotiations that he said convinced him the county was now on the right path forward.

June 3, 2020: Reopening begins on Sonoma Coast, led by county parks, then state beaches: Many have been waiting for the green light to visit coastal parks and beaches after 11 weeks at home where regional parks reopened and state parks and beaches are reopening by the weekend.

* June 3, 2020: Sonoma County inmate tests positive for coronavirus, marking first confirmed case: An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case of the disease in the local detention system, which has closely monitored hundreds of people in custody and jail staff to prevent any outbreak.

June 5, 2020: Graton Resort & Casino sets reopening date after three-month closure: Graton Resort & Casino, the Bay Area’s largest gambling destination, will reopen on June 18, about three months after closing its doors and shutting down operations to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

* June 12, 2020: Student at Santa Rosa Junior College tests positive for coronavirus: A student at Santa Rosa Junior College has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case of the disease on the college campus.

June 18, 2020: Sonoma County health officer surprises by allowing nail salons, massage studios to reopen: A revised health order letting leisure travelers return to Sonoma County and allowing a long list of other economic sectors to reopen ignited a flurry of activity Thursday when it unexpectedly included personal care services such as nail and waxing salons, massage and tattoo studios, and skin care boutiques.

June 25, 2020: Sonoma County passes 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases: A few hours before Sonoma County passed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the county’s health officer showed cautious optimism about the ability to blunt the spread of the disease and save lives, even on the heels of a 40% rise in local cases over the past two weeks.

* July 3, 2020: Lake County reports first coronavirus death as ag worker outbreak drives cases: Lake County health officials reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death, as confirmed infections in the region more than doubled this week with an outbreak among farmworkers accounting for at least half of the new cases.

July 6, 2020: Mendocino County’s first coronavirus death is Ukiah man linked to Redwood Valley church outbreak: An 80-year-old Ukiah man who died last week, nearly two months after he was first was diagnosed with COVID-19, appears to be the first Mendocino County coronavirus death.

July 8, 2020: Santa Rosa expands mandate for paid pandemic sick time to cover more employers: More Santa Rosa workers will be owed up to 80 hours of paid sick time amid the coronavirus pandemic after the City Council unanimously expanded the federal requirement to cover large employers, including national chains and businesses with more than 500 employees.

July 9, 2020: Sonoma County joining California coronavirus watchlist: Local health officials have been notified that Sonoma County will appear on the state coronavirus watch list Friday, launching three days of intense discussions between state and county experts about how to curb viral transmissions that have spiked in recent weeks

July 9, 2020: WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

July 10, 2020: North Coast tribes receive $2.7 million for coronavirus emergency response: Three Indigenous tribes along the North Coast were among the country’s first to receive a share of $100 million in federal grant funding to help address housing or public health needs as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.

July 11, 2020: Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic: President Donald Trump wore a mask in public for the first time Saturday, more than three months after public health officials from his own administration recommended that all Americans cover their face when social distancing was not possible.

July 12, 2020: Mendocino County confirms first coronavirus outbreak at skilled nursing facility: Amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Mendocino County health officials on Sunday confirmed the county’s first outbreak at a skilled nursing facility.

July 17, 2020: All Sonoma County schools shift to online classes under rules issued by Gov. Newsom: No students will be returning to their classrooms in Sonoma County when the new school year opens next month, the result of a decision Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to close every campus in all 32 counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist.

July 17, 2020: Veterans Home in Yountville reports two COVID-19 cases: At least two employees of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first intrusion by the lethal pathogen onto the grounds of the largest veterans home in the United States.

July 22, 2020: Ukiah family doctor hired as public health officer for Mendocino County: A Ukiah family doctor is set to take over as public health officer for Mendocino County, replacing Dr. Noemi Doohan, whose departure for another health care job in San Diego County had been planned before the coronavirus pandemic.

* July 22, 2020: Pfizer, BioNTech reach vaccine deal: Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech will supply the federal government with 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under a $1.95 billion deal announced Wednesday, the administration’s largest investment yet in a vaccine that has not been proven effective.

Aug. 7, 2020: New Sonoma County civil complaint hotline burns up on first day: Sonoma County residents wasted little time in making use of a new hotline to lodge complaints about potential violations of public health orders under a brand new ordinance allowing administrative citations and fines for businesses and individuals who flout state and county restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus. At least 189 report potential violations of health orders.

* Aug. 17, 2020: Santa Rosa man released early to slow San Quentin coronavirus outbreak dies in Novato motel: A Santa Rosa man who had been released from prison early to help curb the coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison was found dead last week in a Novato hotel. Gary Michael Madeux, 56, initially contracted COVID-19 in June, but he had recovered and was released July 28 as part of the Project Hope program under the California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation.

Aug. 28, 2020: Newsom sets new virus 4-tier system: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new plan to rekindle a California economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a four-tier system in which counties must show consistent success in stemming the transmission of the coronavirus before allowing businesses greater flexibility to reopen and group activities to resume.

Sept. 8, 2020: Sonoma State University sees first student, staff COVID-19 cases: One Sonoma State University student is isolating in campus housing after testing positive for COVID-19 and three employees are being monitored for symptoms due to exposure, the school announced.

Sept. 11, 2020: Sonoma County surpasses 100 deaths related to the coronavirus: Sonona County has surpassed 100 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a grim milestone reached when local health officials reported seven more fatalities. The overwhelming majority of the 105 deaths have involved people 65 and older with underlying medical problems who live in senior care facilities — skilled nursing homes, assisted living centers and board and care homes. At least 84 of the victims were residents of area senior care homes.

Oct. 2, 2020: President Trump hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: President Donald Trump was hospitalized Oct. 2, after learning he had the coronavirus and experiencing what aides called coughing, congestion and fever, throwing the nation’s leadership into uncertainty and destabilizing an already volatile campaign only 32 days before the election.

Oct. 27, 2020: Santa Rosa approves $2 million child care program with federal funding: Santa Rosa will use $2 million in federal coronavirus aid funds to create a new child care program, seeking to bolster an overwhelmed network of providers that has been undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov. 1, 2020: Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli tests positive for COVID-19: Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli tested positive last week for COVID-19 following a recent business trip to Tennessee, an experience that convinced him the county must find ways to shorten the amount of time it takes to process tests and provide results.

Nov. 5, 2020: Sonoma County health officer advises against holiday travel due to coronavirus: Sonoma County health officials advised against domestic and international travel over the holidays due to rising coronavirus cases in other parts of the United States.

Nov. 20, 2020: Newsom imposes state curfew. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited curfew designed to curtail the nighttime movements of more than 90% of Californians, the state’s latest attempt to slow a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases. The new rule largely mirrors the March stay-at-home order that was the nation’s first to shut down much of the economy, except for one major detail: It’s only applicable at night. Starting Nov. 21, the vast majority of Californians are asked to avoid gathering with other households from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants must close at 10, with the exception of takeout and delivery.

Dec. 4, 2020: Five Bay Area counties issue new stay-at-home order: The health officers in five San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a new stay-at-home order requiring some businesses to close and banning all gatherings, as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill. The changes take effect for most of the area at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, and last through Jan. 4. Most of the counties have not yet reached Gov. Gavin Newsom's threshold requiring the closures when 85% of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full. But officials said hospitals in the region will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks when Newsom's order would apply.

Dec. 4, 2020: Sonoma County opts out of Bay Area’s early COVID-19 shutdown: Sonoma County’s health officer decided against joining six other Bay Area jurisdictions that announced they would embrace the state’s latest pandemic shutdown ahead of schedule to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming their local hospital systems.

Dec. 10, 2020: Sonoma County issues stay-home order to slow spread of coronavirus: Sonoma County residents will again face strict limits on public life and commerce with a new stay-home order from the county’s health officer to counter the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days and blunt what local data suggest about the challenging weeks ahead.

* Dec. 17, 2020: Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sonoma County as coronavirus cases soar: It came in the morning on a FedEx delivery vehicle, inside a large white box packed in dry ice — a vaccine Sonoma County residents have been waiting for ever since the local pandemic erupted nine months ago and less than 12 months after the novel coronavirus was first reported to global health officials.

* Dec. 24, 2020: Sonoma County gets first doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine: Sonoma County public health officials received 5,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with 3,000 more expected next week, bolstering the growing local arsenal against a deadly virus that has claimed the lives of 180 county residents since March

Dec. 20, 2020: Congress strikes deal on relief $900B agreement would send immediate aid to Americans, businesses: Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a hard-fought agreement on a $900 billion stimulus package that would send immediate aid to Americans and businesses to help them cope with the economic devastation of the pandemic and fund the distribution of vaccines.

Dec. 29, 2020: COVID-19 vaccinations reach seniors in Sonoma County: Nearly 10 months into a pandemic that has killed more than 120 Sonoma County residents over the age of 75 and confined countless more seniors to lives of repetitive isolation, a path forward arrived this week as staff and residents at skilled nursing homes began to roll up their sleeves for long-awaited coronavirus vaccinations.

Feb. 11, 2021: California variant of the coronavirus identified in Marin, Lake counties: As health officials struggle to contain the coronavirus and immunize Americans as a line of defense against its ravages, all have kept a close eye on the “variants” — self-perpetuating mutations that could potentially make the virus more transmissible, more deadly to humans or more impervious to vaccines. At least one of those mutated viruses is already at our doorstep: the so-called “California variant,” which has been detected in both Marin and Lake counties, according to data compiled by GISAID Initiative.

Feb. 27, 2021: Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets FDA approval: The Food and Drug Administration late Saturday granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine, providing the United States with a long-anticipated tool that adds firepower and flexibility to the nation’s accelerating inoculation effort — but also presents new challenges.

March 1, 2021: First public school in Sonoma County district welcomes students back to campus: Sonoma Charter School just north of Boyes Hot Springs on Highway 12 became the first public school to reopen its classrooms without a waiver from the state since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all campuses last spring.

March 16, 2021: Sonoma County gets $17.8 million grant for COVID relief: Sonoma County is set to receive a $17.8 million federal grant to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus” through the support of testing, contact tracing, virus surveillance and other measures, county leaders said.

* March 26, 2021: Four highly contagious coronavirus variants found in Mendocino County: Four highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Mendocino County, raising “significant concern” among local public health officials over the possibility of a surge in new infections. The variants include two West Coast strains, B.1.4.7 and B.1.4.9, as well as two U.S. variants in the B.1.2 category. The West Coast variants are thought to be 20% more transmissible than the current dominant virus strain and somewhat more resistant to antibody treatments, according to Mendocino County officials.

* April 2, 2021: After more than a year, thousands return to class in Santa Rosa: Today marked the single largest day of students returning to campuses across Sonoma County since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered nearly 175 schools on March 13, 2020. Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district with approximately 5,000 elementary students and nearly 11,000 in secondary grades, began its return to in-person learning.

April 9, 2021: Vaccine records, food apps and a Giants win on opening day: Thousands of baseball lovers, have been waiting a year and a half for the opportunity to spin some new memories. The last time the San Francisco Giants hosted fans at a game here was Sept. 27, 2019, the day the Giants bid farewell to legendary manager Bruce Bochy. A different era of baseball. A different era of life.

April 13, 2021: Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on hold in Sonoma County: Several Sonoma County clinics suspended vaccinations Tuesday or pivoted to a different product as the state Department of Public Health directed providers to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to a handful of incidents involving potentially deadly blood clots.

May 2, 2021: Sonoma County detects single case of Brazil variant: Sonoma County public health officials have confirmed the first local case of the so-called Brazil variant, a coronavirus mutation that has wreaked havoc in that country and might be twice as transmissible as earlier strains of the infectious disease.

* May 10, 2021: Pfizer vaccine authorized by FDA for 12-15-year-olds, setting stage for new phase of campaign in Sonoma County: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Monday for 12-15-year-olds, providing another tool in the public health campaign to make schools, families and communities safer. The authorization adds an estimated 23,300 kids to Sonoma County’s vaccine eligibility pool. Dylan Hansen is one of them, and he’ll be lining up soon.

* June 21, 2021: 18 cases of the highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant detected in Sonoma County: Sonoma County public health officials said they have detected 18 cases of the delta strain, a more contagious mutation of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across the United States and has already led to some European officials reinstating or extending pandemic restrictions.

July 27, 2021: CSU, including Sonoma State, will require proof of vaccination for fall term: Sonoma State University and the other 22 California State University campuses will require proof of vaccination from all students, staff and faculty accessing campus during the upcoming fall term, the CSU chancellor said.

* July 28, 2021: Lake County health officials report highest COVID-19 case rate in California: Lake County health officials reported the daily coronavirus case rate has reached 50 per 100,000 residents, the highest level of virus transmission in California.

Aug 2, 2021: Sonoma County, six other Bay Area counties reinstate indoor mask mandate: Amid a persistent surge of coronavirus cases, public health officials in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties, plus the city of Berkeley, ordered all residents in the region to again wear face coverings indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Aug. 4, 2021: Sonoma County calls for police, all first responders to get COVID-19 shots: Sonoma County public health official said they will require all area first responders — law enforcement, fire and emergency medical employees — to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or submit to weekly virus testing, masking and other safety measures.

* Aug. 4, 2021: World’s virus total passes 200M: Two hundred million is an enormous number, but as the world recorded the 200 millionth detected case of coronavirus infection, that daunting figure — more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined — also fails to capture how far the virus has embedded itself within humanity.

Sept. 17, 2021: Santa Rosa Junior College vaccine mandate is in place: With a unanimous vote by the six members of the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees, the school officially adopted a vaccine mandate for staff, faculty, trustees and students of Sonoma County’s single largest educational institution.

* Sept. 24, 2021: Sonoma County pharmacies, medical providers begin offering COVID-19 booster shots: Certain area pharmacies and health care providers on Friday began vaccinating a limited group of Sonoma County residents with Pfizer’s coronavirus booster shot.

Oct 1, 2021: Sonoma County school officials react to California student COVID vaccine requirement: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Friday that K-12 students statewide will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year drew mixed reactions from Sonoma County education officials and families.

Oct. 30, 2021: DA authorizes Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11: Regulators authorized the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, a watershed moment celebrated by parents yearning for a return to normal life but viewed with ambivalence and outright skepticism by others worried about the potential risk of unknown side effects.

Nov. 2, 2021: Healdsburg councilmember: ‘I’m not vaccinated’: “I will just say publicly that I am not vaccinated,” Skylaer Palacios said into her computer camera. “And I have not been wanting to say this for a while because it’s my own health situation, and I don’t feel like anyone should have to publicly say that. I don’t think normalizing that is OK.”

* Nov. 16, 2021: Boosters open to all adults: Sonoma County health officials have expanded the pool of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include all adults age 18 and older who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Nov. 22, 2021: More than half of Sonoma County seniors have received booster: According to the latest public health data, 53% of local residents 65 and older who are eligible for a booster shot have received one. That’s 43,536 fully vaccinated seniors who have gotten an additional COVID-19 vaccine shot.

* Dec. 1, 2021: US reports first case of omicron variant in traveler returning to San Francisco: The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

* Dec. 8, 2021: US hits 200 million vaccine milestone: The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.

Dec. 9, 2021: FDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster, to ages 16 and 17. The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Dec. 13, 2021: California brings back indoor mask mandate: California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors, a move aimed at containing a new type of the coronavirus as people gather with family and friends during the holidays.

Dec. 14, 2021: COVID death toll hits 800,000 to close out year: The U.S. on hit another depressing pandemic milestone — 800,000 deaths.

Dec. 15, 2021: California exempts qualifying vaccinated groups in Sonoma County from new indoor mask rule: The new state indoor masking rule — in effect from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 — does not alter a nearly two-month-old exemption to Sonoma County’s own mask rules, which allow certain vaccinated groups to shed their masks in some workplaces, local and state officials said.

Dec. 16, 2021: CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson: Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended.

* Dec. 17, 2021: First case of coronavirus omicron variant confirmed in Sonoma County: Sonoma County officials confirmed their public health lab detected the first local case of omicron, the highly transmissible coronavirus variant that has health officials worried about another spike in the stubborn pandemic.

Dec. 22, 2021: Pfizer pill becomes first US-authorized home COVID treatment: U.S. health regulators authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

Dec. 22, 2021: California to expand COVID testing, give kits to students as part of omicron response: Faced with the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, California officials unveiled plans Wednesday to provide rapid coronavirus tests for students in K-12 public schools and expand hours at busy screening sites.

Dec. 23, 2021: US adds Merck pill as second easy-to-use drug against COVID-19: The Food and Drug Administration authorization of Merck's molnupiravir against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.

Dec. 28, 2021: California 1st state to top 5 million cases amid omicron surge: California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard, which was delayed by the holiday weekend.

Dec. 29, 2021: New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record: More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Dec. 30, 2021: US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers: The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. During the week of Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 66% increase from the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Jan. 3, 2022: FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges: The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Jan. 4, 2022: 200 inmates on lockdown at Sonoma County Jail amid COVID-19 outbreak: Nearly 200 people detained at the Sonoma County Jail are on lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and inmates — the third such outbreak at the jail since the pandemic started nearly two years ago. Seven jail employees and 12 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 28, authorities confirmed.

Jan. 5, 2022: New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France: Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Jan. 5, 2022: California extends indoor mask mandate as omicron surges: California will extend its mask mandate for indoor public spaces for another month as an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections spawned by the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to wash over the state.

Jan. 5, 2022: Nearly 67,000 rapid COVID tests distributed to Sonoma County school districts: School district officials from across Sonoma County headed to the Amarosa Academy campus in Santa Rosa to pick up their district’s share of nearly 67,000 rapid antigen tests for students. Sonoma County Office of Education staff were on hand to assist, unpacking stacks of boxes filled with iHealth test kits sent from the California Department of Public Health via the Office of Emergency Services.

Jan. 5, 2022: US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron: The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

Jan. 8, 2022: COVID-19 outbreaks hit six of the largest Sonoma County homeless shelters: COVID-19 outbreaks hit six of the largest homeless shelters in Sonoma County this past week, again raising concerns about the virus spreading among the vulnerable unhoused population — and forcing shelter operators to pause accepting new residents in the middle of winter, when many living on the street are in the most need of beds.

Jan. 8, 2022: New COVID-19 infections skyrocket in Sonoma County as hospital cases double in less than a week: New COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County have skyrocketed since late December, more than doubling to a pandemic record of over 90 daily cases per 100,000 residents by Jan. 1, according to the latest local public health data.

Jan. 10, 2022: Sonoma County schools report sharp uptick in student, staff absences in first week after holiday break: During the first week back in the classroom following winter break, Sonoma County schools experienced some of their most severe staff shortages of the academic year, along with double the number of student absences for some districts. Last week’s spikes in student and employee absences were tied mostly to the surge in new COVID-19 omicron variant cases, which have spurred school officials to lean more heavily on backup resources and the flexibility honed throughout 22 months of pandemic pressure.

Jan. 10, 2022: Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a 'moral obligation': Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation" and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic.

Jan. 10, 2022: US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job: Hospitals around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.

* Jan. 10, 2022: Sonoma County issues ban on large gatherings amid omicron surge: Amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant, Sonoma County health officials on Monday issued a 30-day ban on large public indoor and outdoor gatherings. Health officials also issued a communitywide appeal for Sonoma County residents to avoid leaving their homes except to go to work or school or for other necessary trips, such as the grocery store or the doctor’s office.

Jan. 10, 2022: California surpasses 6 million COVID infections as omicron wave expands: More than 6 million cumulative coronavirus cases have now been reported in California, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times — the latest milestone as the omicron variant continues its record-smashing race across the state.

Jan. 11, 2022: Over 100 infected in latest COVID-19 outbreak at Sonoma County Jail: More than 100 people detained in the Sonoma County Jail — 1 in 7 — have tested positive for COVID-19, and 250 are on lockdown in an outbreak that began there almost two weeks ago

Jan. 11, 2022: US breaks record with more than 145,000 COVID hospitalizations: The United States surpassed its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with no end in sight to skyrocketing case loads, falling staff levels and the struggles of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus.

Jan. 12, 2022: California hospitals find that omicron causes fewer hospitalizations and shorter stays: A new study of nearly 70,000 COVID-19 patients in California demonstrates that omicron causes less severe disease than other coronavirus variants.

Jan. 12, 2022: Mendocino County discourages large gatherings amid COVID-19 surge: Mendocino County's top health official issued an advisory urging people to avoid large gatherings as coronavirus cases skyrocket. The guidance issued by Dr. Andrew Coren, the county’s health officer, is a recommendation and not a legally enforceable public health order.

Jan. 12, 2022: Growing number of residents test positive for COVID-19 at largest Sonoma County homeless shelters: Close to 50 residents at the largest Sonoma County homeless shelters have now tested positive for COVID-19, shelter operators confirmed.

Jan. 13, 2022: COVID-related absences force west Sonoma County school closures: Schools in two west Sonoma County school districts will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, because of the impact of COVID on staffing levels and students. The Gravenstein Union School District’s two campuses will be closed, as will the REACH Independent Charter School in Sebastopol.

Jan. 14, 2022: COVID-19 was leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021: For the second year in a row, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for U.S. law enforcement officers, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. A total of 458 officers died in the line of duty in the country last year, making it the deadliest year in more than 90 years and a 55% increase from 2020, according to preliminary data compiled by the organization. Of those, it found that 301 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers had died because of COVID-19.

Jan. 14, 2022: Federal testing website launches next week, 4 COVID-19 tests per home: The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced.

Jan. 18, 2022: California surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases, adding 1 million in 1 week: California has recorded more than 7 million coronavirus cases, after its fastest accumulation of reported infections in the history of the pandemic. The unprecedented count, recorded in California’s databases, comes one week after the state tallied its 6 millionth coronavirus case.

Jan. 18, 2022: County’s active COVID-19 cases nears 20,000, four times last winter’s infections levels: The official number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County has skyrocketed to 18,415 since late December, a tenfold increase since Christmas and four times the number of active infections during the peak of last year’s winter surge.

Jan. 21, 2022: California kids 12 and older could receive COVID-19 vaccine without parent's OK: Senate Bill 866 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would permit children 12 and older to be vaccinated, including against COVID-19, without their parents' consent or knowledge.

Jan. 25, 2022: OSHA withdraws its workplace vaccine rule: The Biden administration is withdrawing its requirement that large employers mandate workers be vaccinated or regularly tested, the Labor Department said. In pulling the rule, the Labor Department recognized what most employers and industry experts said after the Supreme Court blocked it earlier this month — that the emergency temporary standard could not be revived after the court’s ruling.

Jan. 25, 2022: Large-scale weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at Sonoma County Fairgrounds: Four weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children will began at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The county-run clinics offered up to 500 COVID-19 vaccines per day, including pediatric and adult vaccines and boosters, according to a news release from the county.

Jan. 27, 2022: Sonoma County loosens its COVID-19 ban on large gatherings: Amid calls to soften local COVID-19 restrictions geared to the omicron surge, Sonoma County health officials on Thursday slightly loosened limits on indoor public gatherings, specifying that attendance caps at events would apply only to spectators and visitors going forward and not to the involved performers, athletes and officials.

Jan. 27, 2022: School officials welcome loosening of COVID-19 attendance limits for games, events in Sonoma County: The county health department described the change as a “clarification” of the initial health order, stating Thursday that the 50-person limit laid out in the original Jan. 10 restrictions only applies to spectators and not players, coaches and other game personnel.

Jan. 28, 2022: COVID-19 hits Kiribati, one of the last uninfected places on the planet: When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. More than half the passengers tested positive for the virus, which has now slipped out into the community and prompted the government to declare a state of disaster. An initial 36 positive cases from the flight had ballooned to 181.

Jan. 28, 2022: Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave: Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Jan. 27 and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant.

Jan. 31, 2022: US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine: U.S. health regulators granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.

Feb. 4, 2022: Medicare says California seniors will be able to get at-home COVID-19 tests at drugstores: By early spring, Medicare will allow California seniors to go to their local drugstores to get up to eight home tests for COVID-19 each month at no cost, rather than requiring them to check to see if their insurers will reimburse them, federal officials announced.

Feb. 8, 2021: California votes to require paid sick leave for coronavirus cases: The California Legislature passed a bill requiring many companies to give workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The bill is retroactive to Jan. 1.

* Feb. 9, 2022: Sonoma County records first COVID-19 death among minors: Sonoma County records first COVID-19 death among minors: With the two-year anniversary of the pandemic approaching, Sonoma County reported a grim first this week: A girl between the ages of 12 and 17 became the first child to die of COVID-19.

* Feb. 10, 2022: Sonoma County hits 80% vaccination rate: Sonoma County health officials announced Thursday that 80% of the eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, marking the latest milestone in the nearly 14-month-long inoculation effort.

Feb. 11, 2022: In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID-19 shots for kids under 5: COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another monthslong delay as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.

Feb. 14, 2022: Sonoma County entertainment venues welcome back audiences for live events: After nearly two years of on-and-off-again restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the people who run Sonoma County’s live entertainment venues are embracing the latest loosening of public health rules with a large dose of cautious optimism.

Feb. 15, 2022: State’s COVID-19 mask mandates lifted: Feb. 16 marks the end of mask mandates in Sonoma County and the rest of California.

Feb. 17, 2022: Estimated 73% of U.S. now immune to omicron: About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Feb. 18, 2022: California adopts nation's first 'endemic' virus policy: California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

* Feb. 19, 2022: Sonoma County issues millionth dosage of COVID-19 vaccine: Sonoma County reached a milestone in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic Friday when health officials issued their one-millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Feb. 28, 2022: Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market: Scientists released a pair of extensive studies over the weekend that point to a large food and live animal market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

