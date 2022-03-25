Jan. 25, 2022: OSHA withdraws its workplace vaccine rule: The Biden administration is withdrawing its requirement that large employers mandate workers be vaccinated or regularly tested, the Labor Department said. In pulling the rule, the Labor Department recognized what most employers and industry experts said after the Supreme Court blocked it earlier this month — that the emergency temporary standard could not be revived after the court’s ruling.

Jan. 25, 2022: Large-scale weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at Sonoma County Fairgrounds: Four weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children will began at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The county-run clinics offered up to 500 COVID-19 vaccines per day, including pediatric and adult vaccines and boosters, according to a news release from the county.

Jan. 27, 2022: Sonoma County loosens its COVID-19 ban on large gatherings: Amid calls to soften local COVID-19 restrictions geared to the omicron surge, Sonoma County health officials on Thursday slightly loosened limits on indoor public gatherings, specifying that attendance caps at events would apply only to spectators and visitors going forward and not to the involved performers, athletes and officials.

Jan. 27, 2022: School officials welcome loosening of COVID-19 attendance limits for games, events in Sonoma County: The county health department described the change as a “clarification” of the initial health order, stating Thursday that the 50-person limit laid out in the original Jan. 10 restrictions only applies to spectators and not players, coaches and other game personnel.

Jan. 28, 2022: COVID-19 hits Kiribati, one of the last uninfected places on the planet: When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. More than half the passengers tested positive for the virus, which has now slipped out into the community and prompted the government to declare a state of disaster. An initial 36 positive cases from the flight had ballooned to 181.

Jan. 28, 2022: Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave: Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Jan. 27 and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant.

Jan. 31, 2022: US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine: U.S. health regulators granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.

Feb. 4, 2022: Medicare says California seniors will be able to get at-home COVID-19 tests at drugstores: By early spring, Medicare will allow California seniors to go to their local drugstores to get up to eight home tests for COVID-19 each month at no cost, rather than requiring them to check to see if their insurers will reimburse them, federal officials announced.

Feb. 8, 2021: California votes to require paid sick leave for coronavirus cases: The California Legislature passed a bill requiring many companies to give workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The bill is retroactive to Jan. 1.

* Feb. 9, 2022: Sonoma County records first COVID-19 death among minors: Sonoma County records first COVID-19 death among minors: With the two-year anniversary of the pandemic approaching, Sonoma County reported a grim first this week: A girl between the ages of 12 and 17 became the first child to die of COVID-19.

* Feb. 10, 2022: Sonoma County hits 80% vaccination rate: Sonoma County health officials announced Thursday that 80% of the eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, marking the latest milestone in the nearly 14-month-long inoculation effort.

Feb. 11, 2022: In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID-19 shots for kids under 5: COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another monthslong delay as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.

Feb. 14, 2022: Sonoma County entertainment venues welcome back audiences for live events: After nearly two years of on-and-off-again restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the people who run Sonoma County’s live entertainment venues are embracing the latest loosening of public health rules with a large dose of cautious optimism.

Feb. 15, 2022: State’s COVID-19 mask mandates lifted: Feb. 16 marks the end of mask mandates in Sonoma County and the rest of California.

Feb. 17, 2022: Estimated 73% of U.S. now immune to omicron: About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Feb. 18, 2022: California adopts nation's first 'endemic' virus policy: California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

* Feb. 19, 2022: Sonoma County issues millionth dosage of COVID-19 vaccine: Sonoma County reached a milestone in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic Friday when health officials issued their one-millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Feb. 28, 2022: Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market: Scientists released a pair of extensive studies over the weekend that point to a large food and live animal market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.