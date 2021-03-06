A look back: How COVID-19 changed Sonoma County in one year

In a series that begins Sunday and continues through March, we are chronicling the evolution of the pandemic and its fallout through the eyes of people who live and work here.

As Sonoma County nears the one-year anniversary of its first, unprecedented stay-home order that marked the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, The Press Democrat set out to tell the stories of how our lives have been changed in a year like no other.

March 2, 2020: A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise on the Grand Princess to Mexico is the first local person to test positive for the new coronavirus, prompting county officials to declare a local public health emergency. A second passenger from the cruise living locally would later test positive for the virus.

March 11: The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global pandemic. President Donald Trump suspends most travel from continental Europe to the United States during an address from the White House. Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, advises canceling or postponing gatherings for two weeks.

The Grand Princess docks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland on Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

March 12: Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College suspend classes. The stock market posts its worst one-day loss since 1987, with the S&P 500 losing 9.5% of its value.

March 13: President Trump declares a national emergency and announces he will free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus. Mase bans family visits to senior care facilities and public gatherings with more than 250 people.

March 14: Sonoma County reports its first case of coronavirus not linked to a cruise ship or travel to China. Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services and the county Office of Education recommend canceling classes for two weeks. Public school districts in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sonoma and Healdsburg announce they will not resume in-person classes after spring break.

Dr. Sundari R. Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, right, and Barbie Robinson, the health services director, left, attend a press conference about the first community spread case of the coronavirus and the local response. Photo taken outside the Sonoma County administration building in Santa Rosa on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

March 17: Mase orders county residents to stay home and limits all but essential business and government operations. The mandatory and unprecedented directive goes into effect March 18.

March 19: Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all 40 million Californians to stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and exercise.

March 20: Sonoma County marks its first known death from the coronavirus.

March 23: All parks in Sonoma County are closed to the public. The order includes all city, county, state and federal parks, and comes as health officials try to stem public gatherings.

March 30: With coronavirus cases rising, the county moves to extend the shelter-in-place order through May 1 to follow what the state is suggesting.

Police Detective Marylou Armer is the first member of Sonoma County law enforcement to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. (Family photo)

March 31: Veteran Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer dies from complications caused by the coronavirus. Armer, 43, lived in Napa County and had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years.

April 1: All of Sonoma County's colleges and public schools cancel in-person classes through the rest of the school year, shifting entirely to online instruction.

April 2: Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, is removed as captain of the stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The move comes days after Crozier implored his superior officers for more help as a coronavirus outbreak spread aboard the ship.

April 13: Sonoma County requires the use of face coverings in public and indoors outside of home, effective April 17.

Amelia Lopez, left, and Debbie Lundberg complied with the new face mask requirements at the Petaluma Market on Friday, April 17, 2020. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

April 26: Sonoma County tests 450 health care workers for the coronavirus in Santa Rosa via its new drive-thru program. Work begins to house at-risk homeless people in Sonoma State University student housing and prepare surge space in the campus gymnasium.

April 28: Parks are reopened to those walking, running or biking in. Full access resumes May 12. Beaches reopen June 2. The Sonoma County Fair set for August is canceled for the first time since World War II.

April 30: Joblessness in Sonoma County hits a nearly 80-year high, with 14.5% unemployment and more than 35,000 lost jobs, marking the highest figures of the local pandemic-induced recession. The hardest hit sectors including hospitality, food service and other service industries.