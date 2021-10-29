Subscribe

Timeline of California firefighter's COVID-19 death released

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 29, 2021, 2:45PM

LOS ANGELES — New details have been released on the COVID-19 death of a firefighter who was assigned to one of California’s huge wildfires this summer.

U.S. Forest Service assistant fire engine operator Marcus Pacheco died due to complications of the virus last month, according to the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center, an interagency organization that promotes firefighter safety.

Pacheco, 53, was assigned to the Dixie fire on Aug. 10 and then had close contact with a coronavirus-positive individual, the center said Friday. Pacheco became ill and tested positive for the virus on Aug. 29. He died on Sept. 2.

The Dixie fire began July 13 in the Feather River Canyon on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, merged with another fire that ignited on July 22 and eventually scorched more than 1,505 square miles (3,898 square kilometers).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette