Timeline: Sexual assault allegations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Thursday, April 8

• The San Francisco Chronicle reports allegations from four women who say Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli sexually assaulted them in encounters that span from 2003 to 2019. Those accusing Foppoli of assault included a French intern at his family-owned Christopher Creek Winery, a young woman he dated after she volunteered for his state Assembly campaign, a woman he knew through the Active 20-30 Club and a woman he met at a junior college dance class.

• After the allegations are published, elected officials across the North Bay call for Foppoli to resign as mayor. Those lawmakers include state Sens. Mike McGuire and Bill Dodd, Assemblyman Jim Wood, all five members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Windsor Town Council member Esther Lemus, along with elected leaders in every other city across the county and all eight other mayors.

• The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office launches an investigation against Foppoli.

Friday, April 9

• Foppoli tells other local lawmakers that he does not plan to resign and will refute the allegations.

• Demonstrators call for Foppoli to step down, gathering at the Windsor Town Green and the town’s main Highway 101 overpass before protesting outside Foppoli’s home.

• Sonoma County’s two congressmen, Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson, call for Foppoli’s ouster.

Saturday, April 10

• The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a fifth woman has come forward with sexual assault and abuse allegations. The woman said that she dated Foppoli from 2001 to 2004, and that he sexually abused her in 2002 as well as forced her to engage in oral copulation dozens of times during their relationship.

• Foppoli releases a statement that claims he is innocent and blames “political and social machinations” for the allegations.

• In the statement, Foppoli also makes sexual misconduct claims against Town Council member Esther Lemus, who soon after becomes the sixth woman to allege Foppoli sexually assaulted her.

Sunday, April 11

• Lemus details her allegations in an interview with The Press Democrat, saying that Foppoli slipped her drugs that led to sexual assaults that she suspects involved him in February and August 2020. She said the first happened following a community crab feed after Foppoli and another man drove her home. She said the second took place at Foppoli’s winery and involved one of his friends.

• Joe Foppoli, who owns Christopher Creek Winery, tells reporters Sunday morning he’s removing Foppoli as CEO and co-owner of the winery. He also says he is urging his brother to resign as mayor.

•A group of Windsor residents announce a recall campaign to remove Foppoli as mayor and say that they will file the necessary paperwork on Monday.

Monday, April 12

• Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announces that she’s recused her office in the investigation of Foppoli, citing a conflict of interest. Lemus, the Winsor councilwoman, is a deputy district attorney in her office. The state Attorney General’s Office will now take over the role, “reviewing these incidents, and if appropriate, charging and prosecuting any relevant violations of the law,” according to Ravitch’s statement. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will act as the lead local law enforcement agency on the case.