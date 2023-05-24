Tina Turner played Santa Rosa in the '70s and didn’t get paid: Local band recalls the music icon

Sometime in 1973, Blair Hardman thinks, posters started going up around Sonoma County that Tina Turner and then-husband Ike Turner were going to play the Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa.

At the time, Hardman, who a decade later would open Zone Recording studio in Cotati, was playing in an eclectic seven-man rock band called Hot Chakra. According to Hardman, Hot Chakra’s bassist Ted Macklin found the promoter and pitched him on opening the show.

That’s how Hot Chakra came to open for Tina Turner in what is her only known Sonoma County concert.

Turner, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee whose hits included “What's Love Got to Do With It,” died Wednesday at age 83.

Back in 1973, Tina and Ike Turner were making hit records and touring under the “Ike and Tina Turner Revue” name. Hardman says Hot Chakra played first at that Santa Rosa show, followed by another band whose name he couldn’t recall in an interview Wednesday with The Press Democrat.

Then, Ike and Tina Turner were to appear on stage.

“You know sometimes a rhythm and blues band will do what we call vamp,” Hardman said. “They’ll play some chords over and over and the tension builds.”

This night, the band was vamping, but Tina and Ike didn’t come out.

“When Tina finally came out, she said, ‘Well ladies and gentlemen, we just found out that the promoter has left with all the money and we’re not getting paid, but we’re going to give you a show anyway,’” Hardman said.

“And then she did her unforgettable, dynamic, powerful (performance), and the crowd loved her.”

While Tina and Ike Turner played for free, Hot Chakra did get paid, according to Hardman, who said the band caught the promoter taking off with his girlfriend after their opening set.

But, it wasn’t all bad, as he said some members of the band were lucky enough to snag hugs from Tina backstage.

“I was not so lucky — but I was on the bill with Ike and Tina Turner,” he said.

Three years later, Tina would leave the physically abusive Ike Turner, and would tell the world about what she suffered under him in her 1986 memoir “I, Tina.”

Hardman said Tina Turner was an inspiration for performers — and for women in any field.

“I think she’s an amazing story of a woman rising to the top,” he said.