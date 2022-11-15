Subscribe

Tinted windows leads to discovery of alcohol, gun then cocaine, police say

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 14, 2022, 8:21PM
A Santa Rosa traffic stop escalated to a cocaine investigation after a police officer found one suspicious thing after another in a suspect’s car Monday afternoon, officials said.

At 2:25 p.m., the officer pulled over Rudolfo Silva, 33, in the 1200 block of North Dutton Avenue because the Santa Rosa man’s car had tinted windows, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The officer noticed an opened can of “White Claw” in the car and checked if the driver was intoxicated or had more open containers of alcohol, officials claimed.

He next found a Glock 17 handgun between the driver’s seat and center console. It was loaded with nine hollow-point bullets, and a magazine with eight other rounds was in the glove compartment, officials added.

A coin purse containing cocaine was under the driver’s seat and the suspect had more drugs in his pocket, police said. The cocaine’s total weight was 9 grams.

Silva was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of guns and drugs and he is in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.

