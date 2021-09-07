Subscribe

Tiny brush fires ignited in Healdsburg area

PAUL BOMBERGER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2021, 9:59PM
Firefighters were trying to knock down a group of tiny individual blazes that ignited late Monday night in the Healdsburg area.

Kent Porter, a Press Democrat photographer, was tracking the blazes and reporting the latest developments. Just before 10 p.m., Porter reported that there are as many as eight blazes, the largest about 1.5 acres.

This is a developing story that will be updated as warranted.

