Tiny home stolen from Santa Rosa nonprofit found in Lake County

A tiny home that was stolen from a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit dedicated to helping high school seniors prepare for the workforce was located in Lake County on Thursday, authorities said.

The tiny home, which was build in 2018 by a cohort of North Bay Construction Corps students and was being sold to support the workforce training program, was located just before 6 p.m. at the Kelseyville Kit’s Corner Store parking lot, Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said.

A person reported the tiny home to the agency after recognizing it from a post on Facebook about the theft, Paulich said.

The tiny home, which was attached to a trailer, was last spotted being towed on northbound Highway 101 on Jan. 15. Paulich did not know how long it had been parked in the Lake County lot.

No arrests were reported.

Kathy Goodacre, CEO of the Career Technical Education Foundation, which helps fund the training program and was responsible for selling the tiny home, said she was surprised when a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy called her Thursday night with the news about the tiny home.

“I just assumed it was long gone, so it was very exciting,” Goodacre said.

Kelseyville Lumber agreed to pick up and store the tiny home. It’ll eventually be turned over to North Bay Construction Corps students in Lake and Napa counties, who will add finishing touches to the interior of the home before it’s sold, Goodacre said.

