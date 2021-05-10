Tip from Uber driver leads to arrest of three in Rohnert Park catalytic converter thefts

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies responding to a tip from an Uber driver arrested three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Rohnert Park early Friday morning.

After witnessing the suspects cutting a catalytic converter from a Toyoya Prius at an unnamed business shortly after 1 a.m., the Uber driver saw them leave in a black Lexus sedan, and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy saw a car matching that description, and stopped it. Deputies discovered a second Prius on the premises that had also had its catalytic converter removed.

They arrested Cristian DelToro-Magallon, 25, Jaime Peña, 23, and Luis DelToro, 28, all from Oakland. Each was booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of grand theft, vandalism, conspiracy and vehicle tampering.

Catalytic converters are a component of vehicles’ exhaust systems. They were mandated for all U.S. cars and trucks in 1975, to cut down on pollutants.

Priuses are frequent targets of catalytic converter thieves because the vehicles are relatively light, making them easier to jack up,according to police. And the converters in Priuses — especially older models — contain higher amounts of precious metals, making them more attractive to thieves.

