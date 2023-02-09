Northern elephant seals may be observed from the parking lot at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center near Drakes Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, seven days a week (barring movement of seals into the parking lot). Knowledgeable volunteer docents are on hand to answer questions.

Binoculars, spotting scopes and telephoto lenses are recommended for better viewing of the animals.

Hundreds of elephant seals haul out for pupping and mating season farther south on Drakes Beach, but the beach is closed to the public through March 31 to keep the animals safe. They can be viewed from the Elephant Seal Overlook down a short trail from the Chimney Rock parking lot.

Seasonal closures also occur along shorter beach areas near the Chimney Rock Dock Area and the Historic Lifeboat Station to ensure nursing pups and breeding adults are not disturbed.

If a seal becomes alert or nervous, or begins to move away, you are too close.

More information is available at bit.ly/3XpcrWO.

Source: Point Reyes National Seashore