To mandate or not to mandate? All eyes are on Austria as vaccination requirement for all adults comes into force

VIENNA - As Austria's mandate requiring all adults to be vaccinated against the coronavirus comes into force this week, debate is still bubbling over its legality, public health benefits and enforcement, in a rollout closely watched by other nations mulling whether to follow suit.

As the first Western democracy to bring in a sweeping mandate, Austria is seen as a test case for other countries grappling with how to deal with those who still refuse to get vaccinated - and it has already got off to a stuttering start.

The new law comes into force Friday, but following logistical hurdles as the start date approached, the government opted to roll out its plans in three phases. During the first, those who aren't vaccinated are given the "opportunity" to fulfill the legal obligation.

From mid-March, there will be spot checks and fines of up to 670 euros ($674), and at some unspecified date, medical data will be used to issue penalty notices. Those are income dependent and could stretch to 3,600 euros ($4,000).

But as pressure on hospitals eases because of the less-severe omicron variant and questions remain over whether it will be enforced to any meaningful degree, health experts and politicians across Europe are divided on whether a full mandate makes sense.

Amid this fraught debate, which also raises questions of civil liberties and security, European countries have enacted various strategies for how to close their gaps in vaccination.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has declared his strategy is to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Italy has mandated vaccines for those over 50 and Greece for those over 60. Germany's parliament is debating a mandate.

In the Czech Republic, the new government has said it will change a law to vaccinate seniors so as not to "exacerbate divisions in society."

Seventy-five percent of the population in Austria is fully vaccinated, a few points ahead of countries such as Germany and Britain, but lagging places such as Spain, which has reached a rate of 80 percent. That compares with 64 percent in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins data.

"There's absolutely no doubt that the vaccine mandate is a necessity," Austria's conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a news conference last month.

But not all are in agreement. When Austria announced its full mandate in November, its intensive care units were under strain from a vicious wave of infections from the delta variant and the country was heading into a new lockdown. Now, infection levels are at their highest point of the pandemic, but hospitalizations and deaths have eased as omicron has become dominant.

Gerald Gartlehner, a prominent Austrian epidemiologist at Danube University Krems, has called on the government to reassess the measure. He said he had supported a mandate during the delta wave.

"Since then, I think the reality has really changed," he said. When the current wave of omicron is over, it is possible the population will have a level of immunity it hasn't had before, he said. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization warned that omicron was set to infect every second European.

"I don't think a mandate is necessary anymore," said Gartlehner.

A partial mandate for older people would "still make sense," he said, as would waiting to have the obligation begin in the fall, ahead of winter, and allowing more time for preparations.

He also criticized "contradictory" government policies that will see an easing of rules in mid-February which will allow the unvaccinated to do things such as eat at restaurants. Meanwhile, spot fines will not have kicked in yet, meaning there will be less pressure for people to get vaccinated initially at least, he said.

While it's obvious that the mandate is "coming too late" to stop omicron, "that doesn't mean the effort is futile," said Peter Klimek, a professor at the medical university of Vienna and adviser to the government. "It's a preparation for the rest of the year, and for the future."

Vaccines still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, data shows, and similar to influenza vaccines, coronavirus vaccines will be adapted to new variants, Monika Redlberger-Fritz at the Vienna Medical University's virology center, said.

"We have to remember, omicron won't be the last variant," Redlberger-Fritz said, "there will be many more to come."

The mandate covers anyone over 18 aside from pregnant people (though the vaccine is recommended for them, too), those with medical reasons and anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past six months.

There are questions over just how many will hold out. Sixty-two percent of Austrians support a mandate, said Peter Hajek, the head of Public Opinion Strategies in Vienna, citing the firm's latest polling. Of those, 17 percent think it shouldn't happen yet. Thirty-five percent are opposed.