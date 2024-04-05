Two toddler brothers spent hours alone near railroad tracks in Ukiah before one of them was found dead nearly two years ago, an officer testified in court Friday.

Details were disclosed in the preliminary hearing of Edward Two Feathers Steele, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 13-month-old boy’s death on Aug. 3, 2022.

Testimony was presented in Mendocino County Superior Court before Judge Victoria Shanahan, who will rule whether there’s sufficient evidence for Steele to stand trial.

Three investigators testified Friday before proceedings paused for lunch.

Steele is also charged with two counts of child cruelty and pleaded not guilty in September 2022 — one month after investigators found the boy and his 2-year-old brother in the 300 block of Brush Street.

They were identified in court as Kekoa and Uriah, respectively. Their mother, Sally Arellano, previously told The Press Democrat they were residents of Covelo.

Investigators said Steele was dating Arellano and, during a night out, they had an argument early Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of North State Street in Ukiah.

Deputies arrested Arellano on suspicion of domestic violence and battery, and Steele retrieved the children from a babysitter at a Motel 6 on North Street.

Just before 8 a.m. Aug. 3, surveillance footage from a storage facility showed the boys and Steele walking near railroad tracks that run north and south between businesses west of Highway 101.

Steele was last seen at 8:04 a.m. and the children appeared on camera throughout the day, said Redding Police Officer Ryan Murdaugh, a former Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy who investigated the 2022 case.

“They’re doing the same thing for hours. They’re just kind of there,” Murdaugh testified.

Just before 4 p.m. Aug. 3, a passerby found the older child, who was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

“He appeared very exhausted, dehydrated,” testified Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. James Elmore.

Authorities searched the area before the younger sibling was found about 100 yards north of where his brother was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele was identified as a person of interest and members of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians reported on Aug. 4 that he’d been spotted on the Hopland Rancheria.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Det. Samuel Logan testified Friday Steele claimed he went east to the Russian River and stayed there for hours after leaving the boys.

“He said something to the effect of ‘I felt like I was burning up and I went there to cool off,’” Logan said.

The detective testified Steele claimed he next visited a convenience store for snacks before going to a friend’s home and then to Hopland Rancheria.

According to the detective, Steele said he left the boys with water but later retracted that statement, but maintained he believed the children would be fine.

A coroner’s investigation ruled exposure to the environment, heat, abandonment, neglect and a viral infection played a role in Kekoa’s death, Logan said.

Court proceedings have progressed slowly since Steele’s arrest.

Early on, officials said he refused to leave his cell at the Mendocino County jail to participate in hearings. Steele’s defense attorney at the time also presented concerns that he was not mentally competent to stand trial.

In March 2023, Shanahan ruled he was competent enough to support his defense.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi