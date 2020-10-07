Toll of Glass fire reaches 620 destroyed homes as crews strengthen lines ahead of cooler weather

A run of cool weather set to begin Wednesday is expected to help firefighters gain more ground on the Glass fire, where officials reported 54% containment Tuesday and growth of only about 210 acres, to a total of 67,050 acres.

The progress marked a significant jump in control amid a favorable weather forecast as fire bosses on Tuesday released about 269 firefighters from their assignment on the Glass fire, representing about 10% of the overall peak force for the blaze.

Full containment of the wildfire, which erupted Sept. 27 in Napa County, is expected by Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.

The damage toll Tuesday also grew, to 319 destroyed single- and multi-family homes in Sonoma County and 301 homes in Napa County. And those tallies are expected to continue rising, as only about two-thirds of the burn zone or 65% had been assessed for property damage as of Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

With a reprieve from heat, and stronger containment lines around the blaze, the focus for firefighters Wednesday will turn to mop-up work deep within the fire’s perimeter and strengthening their hold on the blaze, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said.

“We’re really excited about it but ultimately it’s not here yet, so the firefighters on the line are going to continue to work the line as they have over the last week,” Nicholls said, referring to the incoming change in weather.

Temperatures in Sonoma County and Napa counties will dip by about 5 degrees on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, the start of a cooling trend expected to continue into the weekend, when a chance of rain is forecast for the North Bay, National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

Santa Rosa will see temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday, while Napa County highs will range in the 70s and 80s, depending on the area, Schneider said.

Winds will be tame in lower elevations, and gusts in the Napa and Sonoma mountains could peak at 20 mph, which is typical for those areas, Schneider said.

By Friday, the daily highs are forecast to hit about 67 degrees in Santa Rosa, 70 in Napa and 72 in Calistoga, the weather service said.

A storm approaching the region from the Gulf of Alaska is driving the cooler weather and may bring light rain over the region sometime this weekend, though that forecast remains uncertain.

“All the models that we’re looking at have been inconsistent,” Schneider said, adding that the rainfall isn’t expected to be much more than a quarter or a half-inch of rain if it does come. “We’ll hopefully have a better idea as we get closer.”

Several evacuation warnings in Sonoma County were lifted Tuesday, including areas along Porter Creek Road to the Napa County line and in neighborhoods to the south and east of the Trione-Annadel State Park. A warning for homes near Nuns Canyon Road was also lifted.

In Napa County, residents were allowed to return to their homes in most of Angwin, Pope Valley and Conn Valley. Residents in parts of St. Helena not already downgraded to a warning were also allowed to go home, save for those on Spring Mountain Road west of Boyson Lane.

Fire crews continued to work a front of the fire along Highway 29 and Mount St. Helena in Napa County that threatened to advance north into Lake County.

“The last couple days it has been continuing to burn toward Lake County,” Nicholls said. “Today we’ve been mopping up within the perimeter to hold the line that we got around it.”

Another target for firefighters was the Adobe Canyon Road area north of Kenwood, where flames from the Glass fire spilled over to the south side of the canyon at the onset of the blaze.

Mop-up work continued there Tuesday with the goal of making the area safe for utility workers who need to make necessary repairs to the road and power poles before residents are let back in, Nicholls said.

The Walbridge fire north of the Russian River, where Cal Fire continues to get reports of smoldering stumps, would also stand to benefit from rain, no matter how little it may be.

“That rain will help bring up the moisture on the landscape and ultimately help us get these two fires closer to being controlled and get us ready before we experience more winds,” Nicholls said, underscoring that it’s still early October, a historically fire-prone month for the region.

“While the rain would be nice, we still have a month left to go before we’re in a system of more consistent rain,” Nicholls said.

Haze will linger in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass fire and other massive wildfires burning in Northern California, said Ralph Borrmann, a spokesman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The district extended its Spare the Air Alert through Thursday, restricting indoor and outdoor wood burning. The chance of rain forecast for later in the week could flush out the stubborn smoke, Borrmann said.

“That’s quite a game changer,” he said.

In addition to the 620 homes known to be destroyed by the Glass fire across Sonoma and Napa counties, a separate group of 160 single- and multifamily homes in both counties sustained damage, Cal Fire said.

Nearly 330 commercial buildings on the Napa County side of the fire were destroyed; in Sonoma County that tally was 12 as of Tuesday.

A damage assessment map made public by Napa County illustrated some of the fallout. Red markers indicated areas where destroyed buildings were clustered northeast of St. Helena, east of Calistoga and along Silverado Trail North.

A damage map released Saturday by the city of Santa Rosa showed only 30 destroyed buildings, mostly homes, indicating that the majority of the damage in Sonoma County was outside city limits.

Twelve other buildings were damaged by the fire but can be occupied with repairs, according to a city spokeswoman.

Sonoma County officials had not yet completed their version of a damage map, but hoped to have an updated timeline for its release by Wednesday afternoon, when the county will host a virtual public meeting on the fire recovery, beginning at 5 p.m, said Paul Gullixson, a county spokesman.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and will be available in Spanish via the county’s YouTube page.

Panelists will include Cal Fire and state Department of Insurance officials, state and federal elected leaders and representatives from the nonprofit group United Policyholders.

