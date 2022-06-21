Tolls going up on the Golden Bridge starting July 1

North Bay commuters already reeling from recent spikes in the price of gasoline are about to encounter another cost increase if they drive to San Francisco via the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced last week that toll rates on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase on July 1.

Most of the bridge’s toll rates will rise 35 cents, including the FasTrak rate, from $8.05 to $8.40; the Toll Invoice rate, from $9.05 to $9.40; and the carpool rate, from $6.05 to $6.40. The Pay-As-You-Go rate (includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments), is rising 20 cents from $8.60 to $8.80. Multi-axle vehicle toll rates will also increase, depending on the number of axles on the vehicle.

This increase is part of a multiyear toll increase program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in March 2019.

For more information on Golden Gate Bridge tolls, call 1-877-229-8655 or go to goldengate.org.