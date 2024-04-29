Friends and loved ones shared laughs and tears at the Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of Tommy Smothers, the late comedian, musician, yo-yo master and beloved member of the famed Smothers Brothers comedy duo.

Smothers, who was considered the Sonoma Valley’s most famous and funniest resident, died Dec. 26. He was 86.

During Sunday’s memorial service, those in attendance shared stories, memories and were treated to a song from Joan Baez, in celebration of Smothers, who along with his brother, Dick, pushed the boundaries of political TV with their 1960s variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.“

The private memorial welcomed close friends, loved ones including Dick Smothers and Tom’s two children, Bo and Riley Rose, and former writers and producers who worked on the variety show.

“He protected me and he’s always stood for the underdog,” Dick Smothers said at the end of the service. “I can’t put into words how much he means to me.”

The memorial service, which felt more like a variety show celebrating Tommy in itself, included video clips of past “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” episodes and featured a live performance by singer and anti-war activist Joan Baez.

Baez sang Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released” — which she originally performed on the Smothers Brothers’ show back in 1969. There was also a quick bit by comedic jugglers Jon Wee and Owen Morse who form the duo, The Passing Zone.

As a homage to Tommy and Dick, the pair wore red blazers during their performance, much like the matching ones the Smothers Brothers were known to wear.

Pre-recorded messages were also played from celebrities such as Carol Burnett, Rob Reiner, Steve Martin and Penn Jillette, who reminisced about what it was like to work with Tom and the impact he made when bringing people onto the show.

“He was absolutely wonderful but then of course he was wonderful in everything he did,” Burnett said. “So wherever he is, Tommy, know you are loved.”

Tom Smothers was known for pushing boundaries with his brother, Dick. They were known for their matching suit jackets, clean haircuts and controversial stances on war, religion, guns and more. The pair were also known for winning a lawsuit against studio giant CBS citing breach of contract and copyright infringement.

Tommy Smothers began living in Sonoma County in the 1970s.

He’d built a dream home and vineyard on a sweeping, hilltop ranch between Kenwood and Glen Ellen.He and his former wife, Marcy Carriker Smothers, raised their two children, Bo and Riley Rose, there.

In November, he sold the property for $7.2 million.

