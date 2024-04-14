7 rescued on Tomales Bay after boat capsizes

Six adults and a child were rescued Saturday after their boat capsized on Tomales Bay in Marin County, officials said.

Multiple rescue agencies, including the Sonoma County Fire District, responded to the call for help, which came in from a boater at about 3 p.m., according to a post on the official Facebook page of the Marin County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the adults and the child clinging to the overturned boat, according to the post. They were transported to the Miller Boat Launch where they were evaluated by paramedics, officials said.

All seven were suffering from exposure to the cold with three having to be transported to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said, adding the other four were released after being warmed by paramedics.

Besides the Sonoma County Fire District, first responders from the Marin County Fire Department, Point Reyes National Seashore, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

It took three rescue watercrafts, two helicopters, one motor lifeboat, one safeboat, two ambulances and two engines to perform the late afternoon rescue.

