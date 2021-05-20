Subscribe
Tomato jam at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, September 8, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Tomato Jam

May 20, 2021, 8:27AM
Tomato Jam

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

6 ounces shallots, minced

2 teaspoons ginger, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

pounds red and yellow cherry tomatoes

3 sprigs rosemary

— Kosher salt

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a large pot except the tomatoes and rosemary. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Carefully add tomatoes and reduce heat to a low simmer. Allow to cook for 15 minutes, gently stirring occasionally. Add rosemary and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until tomatoes start to pop and the sauce begins to thicken. Salt to taste. Store refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve with a rustic bread and your favorite cheese.

— Justin Wangler

