Tomato Jam
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
6 ounces shallots, minced
2 teaspoons ginger, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
2½ pounds red and yellow cherry tomatoes
3 sprigs rosemary
— Kosher salt
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a large pot except the tomatoes and rosemary. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Carefully add tomatoes and reduce heat to a low simmer. Allow to cook for 15 minutes, gently stirring occasionally. Add rosemary and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until tomatoes start to pop and the sauce begins to thicken. Salt to taste. Store refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Serve with a rustic bread and your favorite cheese.
— Justin Wangler
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: