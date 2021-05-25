Tomki fire in Mendocino County reaches 100% containment

Cal Fire firefighters have fully contained a blaze that’s been burning in a remote area of Mendocino County since last week.

The Tomki fire was 100% contained Monday evening to 18 acres - a drop from the previously reported 22 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire and “they will be checking it periodically, patrolling the area,“ Cal Fire public information officer Tricia Austin said Tuesday morning.

She described the burn area as “very steep terrain, rugged with rugged access” and added that no buildings were threatened.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew spotted the fire about 10 a.m. Friday on a hillside on Tomki Road in an area about 8.5 miles north of Redwood Valley.

The fire is among a handful of blazes that erupted in or near the North Bay recently as California grapples with another drought that’s fueling the threat of wildfires.

Portions of Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties are experiencing “exceptional drought” conditions, which is the highest intensity level levied by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Three small, human-caused blazes occurred across Sonoma County Friday but were quickly contained, according to Cal Fire.

They included: A quarter-acre fire on Carriage Lane in Larkfield; an RV fire that spread to vegetation along Highway 37 near the Sonoma Raceway; and a small fire on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

A 10-acre fire, the Milk fire, was reported Saturday afternoon along Old Redwood Highway between Windsor and Healdsburg. It destroyed a home and three outbuildings.

The cause of the Milk fire is still under investigation.

Overall, statewide fires are up this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to Cal Fire’s weekly update on statewide fires.

Cal Fire firefighters have responded to 2,265 fires across the Golden State through Monday and 10,778 acres have burned, according to the agency’s weekly update on fire data.

That’s up significantly from the same period in 2020, when 1,506 fires charred 2,325 acres through May 23.

An additional 350 fires have been reported in areas overseen by the U.S. Forest Service and they burned about 4,680 acres this year.

