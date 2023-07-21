Tony Bennett in Sonoma County: Concerts and a visit to a Healdsburg bakery

Singer Tony Bennett, who died Friday at age 96, was best known for his 1962 love song to the City By The Bay, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” the tune instantly recognizable to many who live in the Bay Area.

Over the years, Bennett has made several tour stops in Sonoma County, most recently to the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa in December 2018 with his daughter, fellow singer Antonia Bennett. See photos from that concert here.

A few years earlier, in November 2016, the then 90-year-old Bennett brought his band along for a Luther Burbank show, one in which Michael Shapiro, writing for The Press Democrat, said the singer “managed to transcend time.” During that show, Bennett belted out more than 20 songs, all from memory, bringing the audience to their feet several times.

In August 2014, he appeared at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park. See photos from that show here. Prior to that show, he chatted with The Press Democrat’s John Beck on a range of topics from his painting to his time as a singing waiter. Read that story here.

Beck first caught up with the singer in 2011 before a December show at the Wells Fargo Center (now Luther Burbank Center for the Arts) in Santa Rosa. The then 85 year old responded to questions via email about his love of San Francisco, highs and lows of his career and if he will ever retire from show business. Read that story here. While in Sonoma County for that show, he visited Healdsburg’s beloved Costeaux Bakery for breakfast, lunch and a midday snack!

He appeared at the now defunct Sonoma Jazz Plus Festival, a sister festival to the Jazz Aspen Snowmass in 2005 and 2007. Read about his 2005 appearance here.

Read Bennett’s obituary here.