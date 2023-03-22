Sonoma County grocers are planning for a possible shortage of strawberries — particularly ahead of Easter and Mother’s Day — following the recent months of rainstorms, flooding and landslides that swept across California.

Strawberry fields in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties were flooded last week after the Pajaro River levee broke, overflowing the Pajaro and Salinas rivers and filling nearby strawberry fields with water.

“Hundreds of millions in losses and thousands of people” are estimated to be displaced in the town of Pajaro, according to Rick Tomlinson, president of the California Strawberry Commission, part of the California Department of Food and Agriculture that represents more than 400 strawberry farmers, producers and processors.

“Farmers had borrowed money to prepare the fields and were weeks away from beginning to harvest,” Tomlinson said in a statement.

“Farms face a massive cleanup. As soon as the cleanup is complete, farmers will begin the process of preparing the fields and starting over.”

California produces 88% of the nation’s strawberries, according to the commission’s website, averaging about 50,000 pounds of strawberries per acre per season.

Commission spokesperson Jeff Cardinale said the primary concern is for the residents of the Pajaro community and that only 20% of strawberry fields in the Pajaro and Salinas River areas were impacted by the flood.

The other 80% of the fields are still producing.

“The Santa Maria and Oxnard area (farms) are ramping up production to meet the needs in the current retail space,” he said.

“Right now there’s little to no impact (on the supply) but it’s a little too early to tell. But I’m still optimistic that there won’t be a significant impact to the market.”

But Sonoma County grocery stores are preparing for any eventuality.

Cody Moody, store director of Sonoma Market in Sonoma, said the store plans to pull from several growing regions and growers in Watsonville while the affected fields come back into production.

“We have been seeing some wonderful strawberries as of late, so this California season looks very promising,” he said in a statement.

Mike Peterson, produce coordinator for Sonoma County-based Oliver’s Market, said in a statement that strawberries will be delayed at least a month, and that’s if the wet, windy weather turns around in the coming weeks.

The only strawberries available right now are from Mexico, he said, which currently has no issues, but the Mexican market tends to die down as California’s market picks up.

Because California won’t be picking up soon, he said, there may be a shortage for Easter and Mother’s Day.

“California farms cannot get into the fields and plant until the soil dries out,” Peterson said in his statement. “By late March, normally we would be already getting California strawberries from Oxnard and Santa Maria, but that probably will not be the case until late May.”

John Bellavance, an account manager for Mar-Val Food Stores and other independent grocery stores, said they are not expecting California to have any major volume of strawberries for Easter but, if weather subsides and temperatures warm up, recovery could be seen by the end of April.

“Long term projections is that the Oxnard (strawberries) will be considerably less than previous years, both Santa Maria, Salinas and Watsonville will be delayed, causing an overabundance of strawberry volume in the summer months,” he said in a statement.

“A huge peak in late May through July is foreseeable.”

Cardinale said the next three to four weeks should paint a better picture as to what the flooding will mean for the strawberry supply.

“Some fields are completely lost, some are partially submerged or only have damage to part of the field and some were not impacted at all and will produce,” he said.

“For all of those reasons, it’s just too early to give an estimate.”

