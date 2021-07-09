Too hot to hike? Yosemite to hit 111 degrees this weekend

The mercury in Yosemite hit 103 degrees Thursday at 2 p.m., and it's still rising. The national park is forecast to hit 106 degrees at the start of a heat wave that will broil the U.S. West Coast through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest temperature in Yosemite was recorded in 1915. That year, the national park hit 115 degrees.

When temperatures peak this weekend, the region will inch ever closer to that historic high. The forecast predicts the temperature will hit a sweltering 110 on Saturday and steamy 111 degrees on Sunday.

"Because there's a lot of exposed granite in the park ... that granite, once it sees those suns rays, it heats up like the Central Valley," said Carlos Molina, a forecaster with the weather service.

Yosemite National Park shared a link on Twitter to the National Weather Service and said it's the best online source for temperature forecasts.

A ridge of high pressure that was over the Four Corners region has shifted to Southern California and Nevada on Thursday, and as the pressure builds in coming days, heat will pour into Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, California, Idaho and Oregon, the National Weather Service said.

The hottest locations will be those that are directly under the high pressure over the weekend, including Southern California, Nevada, western New Mexico, Utah, Arizona and far western Colorado, said Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"There will be less heat for areas to the north and west of those regions," Peters said.

Temperatures across the U.S. West Coast will begin to rise Thursday, especially across interior valleys, and Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest days.

The California coast will mostly be spared due to an ocean breeze and marine layer hugging beaches, but inland areas of the Golden State, especially the Central Valley, are expected to bake.

While temperatures in the Pacific Northwest will probably be above normal over the weekend, they won't be nearly as hot or extreme as they were in the last West Coast heat event, where Portland, Oregon, recorded a high of 116 degrees.

"Model ensembles are not suggesting that upcoming heatwave centered on CA will be as extreme as recent event in PacNW/B.C.," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, wrote on Twitter. "But that's perhaps an unrealistically high bar, as this recent event was one of the most extremely anomalous heat events on Earth in recent history."