Took 30 firefighters to knock down Santa Rosa house fire Saturday night

More than 30 firefighters fought a house fire on Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa that started around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the two-story home’s roof and one side. They successfully prevented the fire, which appeared to have begun on the side of the house, from spreading to a neighboring home, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Fire Department.

An undisclosed number of occupants of the house were able to get out and nobody was injured.

Overall, 33 firefighters using seven engines and two ladder trucks fought the inferno inside the home and between two neighboring houses, where they encountered burning fences and storage shed.

They brought the blaze, which cause an estimated $200,000 in damage, under control in about 20 minutes, according to the statement. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

