Top 5 Sonoma County news stories you don’t want to miss this weekend

Whether you’re out and about running errands, taking part in a local march, heading to an area festival or simply watching football this Sunday, we’ve got the news you need to know this weekend.

Hello Press Democrat readers! This is Marie McCain, one of the local news editors here, and I’d like to say thank you for choosing to get your local news from The Press Democrat. Here are some of our top stories this Sunday:

A missing sign for Khadijah Britton, 23, hangs from a message board on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Covelo, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)

Gabby Petito received nationwide attention. Khadijah Britton, like many missing Indigenous women, did not: Over the past week, Laura Betts watched as national media focused on Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old Florida woman who was reported missing in Wyoming about two weeks ago after a potential domestic violence dispute with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Betts is thankful Petito’s family now has a body to bury. She knows how hard it is to not be able to hold a funeral or burial for a loved one who goes missing.

Her niece Khadijah Britton, a member of the Wailacki Round Valley Indian Tribe, disappeared in Covelo in Mendocino County more than 3½ years ago.

Britton, who was 23 when she disappeared and who had reported she was a victim of domestic violence, is one of thousands of women of color who’ve gone missing or who have been murdered in recent years, almost none of whom received the same level of attention that Petito has.

Eric Worden lost his Los Alamos Road house built by Worden's grandfather, Al Nicholson, in the Glass fire one year ago. The house featured a 1,600-square-foot main room with a curved window, 13 feet high and nearly 40 feet long, Photo taken on Thursday, September 16, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

A year after the Glass fire, rebuilding along Los Alamos Road is going slowly: The Glass fire, which began Sept. 27, 2020, wrought a fearful amount of destruction up and down Los Alamos, leveling roughly 80 homes along its menacing switchbacks, and the smaller byways branching out from it, many of them private, narrow and hard for first responders to reach.

By the time it was 100% contained, 23 days later, the Glass fire had charred 67,484 acres and destroyed 646 single and multifamily homes and 356 commercial buildings. Of those razed homes, 338 were in Sonoma County.

A year after the fire, the recovery is still in its early stages for many property owners along Los Alamos. These residents, who pride themselves on their pluck and self-reliance, are nowhere near getting back home.

The 30th Cotati Accordion Festival in downtown Cotati, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Accordion festival draws crowd of all ages to Cotati plaza: It’s the biggest accordion festival in North America, “and the only one where young people come.”

At most U.S. festivals, the average age of attendees is in the 70s, accordion virtuoso Cory Pesaturo said after he finished a number Saturday at the 30th annual Cotati Accordion Festival. “I’ve been to ’em all. Here you get all ages,” he added.

The festival continues Sunday with 25 acts and a grand finale in four overlapping segments in Cotati’s La Plaza Park from 9:45 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Tickets are $21 at the gate, with children 15 and under free with a paying adult. For information, including a performance schedule, go to cotatifest.com online or call 707-664-0444.

Two-thirds of the Clearlake Oaks Keys are choked with invasive plants and toxic blue-green algae blooms, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Normally near 10 feet deep, the two-year drought is having lasting impacts on the inland waterways and shoreline around Clear Lake. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Postcards from the Drought: Clear Lake’s edges still retreating: Clear Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake wholly within the state of California, with a surface area of 68 square miles when it’s full.

During the past two years of drought, the water level in Clear Lake has dropped about 6½ feet across that entire surface since spring 2020., retreating from the shoreline and rendering boat docks useless around the lake, including many public launches.

The water alongside the Clearlake Keys home of Michelle Figuera and her family normally would be above her head — she thinks about 10 feet deep. “We just miss the ducks,” said Figuera, 28, who lives with her mother, Teresa, and her two children, Jayden, 4, and Aubrey, 1, in the outermost part of the Keys. “My kids loved the ducks. They used to walk up on the docks, and my kids used to feed them.

“It’s sure dry,” Figuera added.

Peter Lowell's in Sebastopol, September 20, 2011.

Sebastopol restaurateur accused of sexual harassment by six women: Sonoma County restaurateur Lowell Sheldon is no longer a partner in two of the three Sebastopol restaurants he helped to open after numerous female employees alleged sexual harassment and a toxic work environment over several years.

Over the past dozen years or so, Sheldon has opened a number of restaurants in Sebastopol, including Handline, Fern Bar, Khom Loi and Lowell’s. That last one closed in October 2019.

The comments did not publicly name Sheldon, but they alluded to a man in a position of power abusing his privilege, sexually harassing female employees and placing them in inappropriate situations. On Saturday, Sheldon commented on the allegations.