Top 5 Sonoma County stories you don't want to miss this weekend

BRETT WILKISON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2021
Whether you are out searching for the perfect pumpkin, taking in the height of harvest season just before the vineyards start to change color, or reveling in the San Francisco Giants’ record-setting season and National League West crown, we’ve got the rundown of Sonoma County news and feature stories you need for this weekend.

Hello Press Democrat readers! This is Brett Wilkison, subbing in for fellow local editor Marie McCain, who is enjoying a well-earned vacation. As Marie does every weekend, I’d like to thank you for choosing to get your local news from The Press Democrat. Here are some of our top stories this Sunday:

Timo Ryan samples Harrison Grade Syrah grapes as he volunteers time helping Eric Sussman of Radio-Coteau Vineyards with early morning harvest, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 near Occidental. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Grape harvest in Sonoma County — there is nothing like it: Early October is near the peak of harvest action, a high-stakes moment in Wine Country, when thousands of essential workers labor in the fields, harvesting the valuable fruit produced by more than 1,800 wine-grape growers in Sonoma County.

From the beginning of harvest to the end, it’s a time of intense activity — and intense beauty.

In Sonoma Valley, the patchwork quilt of vineyard blocks are bright green with hints of yellow, and clusters of purple or golden fruit hang down, fat and full of possibility. Late at night, you can see the lights of picking crews doing the difficult work of harvest: slicing each cluster from the vine and running tubs of fruit to waiting bins.

They typically pick before the sun rises, both to protect themselves from heat and to keep the grapes cool, then race to get the crop to the winery in the early daylight hours.

Bryan Avila, who teaches winemaking at Santa Rosa Junior College, says he gets butterflies in his stomach at the start of every harvest season. “As soon as you see the clusters, you know harvest is not too far away,” he said.

BONUS: Scroll the gallery of photos to see all of Kent Porter’s shots capturing harvest season action.

Farmworkers push for more safeguards as harvest collides with wildfire smoke: For the crews who do the vital work picking and tending Sonoma County’s signature crop, wildfires, and the smoke they produce, have made outdoor work more perilous.

A coalition of labor and community groups have been pushing grape growers, the wider wine industry, elected officials and workplace regulators for enhanced safeguards to address the growing risks.

North Bay Jobs with Justice volunteers rally for farmworker rights, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Santa Rosa, before they head out in small groups to local wineries to demand the wine industry take more steps to protect and accommodate farmworkers during wildfire season and smoke exposure. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Their demands include hazard pay, disaster insurance for workers who lose out on wages as a result of nearby wildfires, translated safety and evacuation information in Indigenous languages to better accommodate fieldworkers who primarily speak those languages, and community safety observers that would ensure employers are meeting wildfire-specific health and safety regulations when blazes strike.

Two county supervisors who represent prominent wine growing areas — James Gore and board Chair Lynda Hopkins — have signaled they intend to push for county involvement.

DOUBLE BONUS: Read our recent cover story from Sonoma Magazine that takes a deeper look at the issue and what’s at stake.

Also, Staff Writer Mary Callahan, a veteran PD reporter who has helmed much of our wildfire coverage in recent years, assessed what October has dealt the region with recent calamitous wildfires. It’s a history we know all too well, even as we hope not to repeat it this year.

The Sonoma County Democratic Party, sponsored a Rally for Women's Rights and Voting Rights at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, held in coordination with the Women's March in Washington D.C. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Demonstrating in defense of reproductive choice: Hundreds of people rallied Saturday in Sonoma County to support women’s reproductive rights, joining hundreds of thousands nationwide who oppose recent moves by Texas and Mississippi to sharply constrain the scope of legal abortions.

The moves are seen by opponents as a real and immediate threat to all women’s access to abortions and other reproductive health care safeguarded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision 48 years ago.

“Women’s rights are human rights,” Rohnert Park resident Savannah Kolb, 35, said during Saturday’s impassioned Women’s March event in Santa Rosa. “It shouldn’t be a f---ing question. The fact that it passed in another state? It’s terrifying.”

Locally elected leaders and other presenters urged their audience to organize, advocate and speak up against efforts around the country to restrict access to abortion and to stand up for the rights not only of women but of all people, especially those who may be marginalized because of race, sexual orientation or identity or immigration status.

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, who is Black, noted that women of color and those who are poor are most likely to be affected by restrictions on both voting and abortion rights. She said she wanted to speak out in part on behalf of her own daughters but also on behalf of all young women.

“You gave me the power to be the voice of voiceless,” said Elward, who was elected to office last fall. “I’m doing it.”

BONUS: Read Columnist Kerry Benefield’s look at one woman’s defiant (and often outnumbered) streetside stand in favor abortion rights.

Young Petaluma country singer’s star is rising: Our Sunday cover story on Chloe Cullen, a 19-year-old Petaluma performer and musician, was one of the best-read online this week.

Cullen is a known talent for anyone lucky enough to hear her years ago when, at 13, she was a regular busker outside Boulevard 14 Cinema. Each week, with a sign and a jar to collect donations she would send to Rwanda, Cullen sang songs she wrote herself.

Now, Cullen is a budding star, the recipient of the prestigious Nashville Songwriter Scholarship from the BMI Foundation, a nonprofit that supports music and music study with scholarships and commissions.

The song that won her the scholarship also came from her EP, which she released in 2020. That scholarship will support her studies at UC Berkeley, where she’s pursuing a degree in business administration.

‘Small’ biz owners emphasize sense of shared community: Staff Writer Bill Swindell has ranged far and wide to cover the economic fallout of the pandemic on the local business sector. This week, he returned with a story of how some of the county’s smallest shops, including perhaps the tiniest book store in America, are making a go of it.

His story features Stephanie Culen, 52, a former schoolteacher, yoga instructor and wine salesperson, who is now the proprietor of the Poet's Corner Book Shop in Duncans Mills. The small-town store is operated out of a tiny home, but it reflects Culen’s big ambitions — entrepreneurial dreams shared by other business owners Swindell interviewed for the story.

Stephanie Culen, owner of Poet's Corner Book Shop, "decorates" the outside of her tiny, 275 sq. ft. shop, before opening in Duncans Mills on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
He writes: Culen and other owners of small businesses like hers are hoping to tap in to pandemic-weary consumers’ desire to ditch online shopping and home delivery for something tangible, and a sense of shared community.

“This wasn't a dream of mine to have a bookshop,” said Culen as her dog, Bianca, rested upon the one chair near the tiny counter inside. “The dream was what can I offer to the community that I know that I could be good at? That I can create a space to allow people to have an experience — but also to provide a product that will be purposeful, useful and beautiful?”

