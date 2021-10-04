Top 5 Sonoma County stories you don’t want to miss this weekend

Whether you are out searching for the perfect pumpkin, taking in the height of harvest season just before the vineyards start to change color, or reveling in the San Francisco Giants’ record-setting season and National League West crown, we’ve got the rundown of Sonoma County news and feature stories you need for this weekend.

Timo Ryan samples Harrison Grade Syrah grapes as he volunteers time helping Eric Sussman of Radio-Coteau Vineyards with early morning harvest, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 near Occidental.

Grape harvest in Sonoma County — there is nothing like it: Early October is near the peak of harvest action, a high-stakes moment in Wine Country, when thousands of essential workers labor in the fields, harvesting the valuable fruit produced by more than 1,800 wine-grape growers in Sonoma County.

From the beginning of harvest to the end, it’s a time of intense activity — and intense beauty.

In Sonoma Valley, the patchwork quilt of vineyard blocks are bright green with hints of yellow, and clusters of purple or golden fruit hang down, fat and full of possibility. Late at night, you can see the lights of picking crews doing the difficult work of harvest: slicing each cluster from the vine and running tubs of fruit to waiting bins.

They typically pick before the sun rises, both to protect themselves from heat and to keep the grapes cool, then race to get the crop to the winery in the early daylight hours.

Bryan Avila, who teaches winemaking at Santa Rosa Junior College, says he gets butterflies in his stomach at the start of every harvest season. “As soon as you see the clusters, you know harvest is not too far away,” he said.

Farmworkers push for more safeguards as harvest collides with wildfire smoke: For the crews who do the vital work picking and tending Sonoma County’s signature crop, wildfires, and the smoke they produce, have made outdoor work more perilous.

A coalition of labor and community groups have been pushing grape growers, the wider wine industry, elected officials and workplace regulators for enhanced safeguards to address the growing risks.

North Bay Jobs with Justice volunteers rally for farmworker rights, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Santa Rosa, before they head out in small groups to local wineries to demand the wine industry take more steps to protect and accommodate farmworkers during wildfire season and smoke exposure.

Their demands include hazard pay, disaster insurance for workers who lose out on wages as a result of nearby wildfires, translated safety and evacuation information in Indigenous languages to better accommodate fieldworkers who primarily speak those languages, and community safety observers that would ensure employers are meeting wildfire-specific health and safety regulations when blazes strike.

Two county supervisors who represent prominent wine growing areas — James Gore and board Chair Lynda Hopkins — have signaled they intend to push for county involvement.

Also, Staff Writer Mary Callahan, a veteran PD reporter who has helmed much of our wildfire coverage in recent years, assessed what October has dealt the region with recent calamitous wildfires. It’s a history we know all too well, even as we hope not to repeat it this year.

The Sonoma County Democratic Party, sponsored a Rally for Women's Rights and Voting Rights at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, held in coordination with the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Demonstrating in defense of reproductive choice: Hundreds of people rallied Saturday in Sonoma County to support women’s reproductive rights, joining hundreds of thousands nationwide who oppose recent moves by Texas and Mississippi to sharply constrain the scope of legal abortions.

The moves are seen by opponents as a real and immediate threat to all women’s access to abortions and other reproductive health care safeguarded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision 48 years ago.