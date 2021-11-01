Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend’s top reads include stories about why a Santa Rosa Junior College trustee abruptly resigned three months ago, and what’s in store for the Sonoma County real estate market now that the home-buying frenzy has calmed a bit.

Hello, Press Democrat readers! I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors, and we’ve curated this weekend’s Top 5 local reads for you. Enjoy!

Docents in training get a layout of the land at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve in Guerneville, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The valley floor is set to reopen Oct. 29, a year after the Walbridge fire burned the park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Visitors take first steps back into Armstrong Woods after year of closure:

As visitors gathered in awe around the 1,400-year-old tree known as Colonel Armstrong, Greg Corby sat on a park bench Friday morning, smiling at the sight of families enjoying the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve park for the first time since the August 2020 Walbridge fire.

“I’m just so excited to see all the visitors here this morning,” said Corby, a docent for the nonprofit Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

The park reopened its forest floor, including the Pioneer Nature Trail, the Armstrong Nature Trail and Discovery Trail. But the East Ridge and Pool Ridge trails are closed because of wildfire damage and hazardous tree conditions.

Compass broker/realtor Ann Amtower, left, talks with Sotheby's broker associate Carole Sauers while showing a home for sale in Healdsburg on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County homebuyers no longer in ‘panic mode,’ but prices unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels:

It’s been more than a year since the real estate market took off in the summer of 2020, and sales prices remain at historic highs. But local agents say they’re seeing the intense competition begin to wane, leading to some softening of prices.

And though things have leveled off somewhat, that doesn’t mean Sonoma County home prices are about to suddenly come crashing back to pre-pandemic levels.

In September, the midpoint sales price for single-family houses in the county hit $755,000, a 2% dip from the month before. But that was still a 5% increase from September of last year, according to data compiled by Michaelsen.

Compared to September 2019, prior to the pandemic, the county’s median home price has rocketed by more than $100,000, or 16%, from $653,300.

Jordan Burns

Weeks before Santa Rosa Junior College trustee resigned, he was accused of child molestation:

Jordan Burns had more than a year left in his term on the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees when he abruptly resigned three months ago.

In his Aug. 6 resignation letter, Burns said he and his wife had discovered a new freedom during the pandemic to work remotely, and they felt their opportunity to move out of west Sonoma County had come.

A Press Democrat investigation, however, found that just three weeks before Burns resigned, a 19-year-old former Santa Rosa Junior College student had emailed President Frank Chong alleging Burns had sexually abused him as a child, a charge Burns denies.

Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director of Sonoma County Economic Development Board, speaks on the future industries panel at the 27th SSU Economic Outlook Conference, held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Sonoma State University student center in Rohnert Park. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)

Sonoma County officials grapple with loss of department heads of color:

The pending departure of Sonoma County’s top economic development official and the withdrawal of its would-be health services director over the treatment of directors of color has magnified the county’s struggle to address racism.

Economic Development Board Executive Director Sheba Person-Whitley, who is Black, told her fellow department heads in an email Wednesday that she had accepted an appointment at the U.S. Department of Commerce and called out daily microaggressions and racial bias that made working at the county “untenable.”

Alegría De La Cruz, director of the county’s Office of Equity, said the departure of a Black leader like Person-Whitley, after citing racial bias, sends a dire message to the county’s small Black population.

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

From ‘extremely excited’ to ‘wait it out’: Local parents react to Pfizer vaccine approval for kids:

The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children Friday means that somewhere around 37,000 young Sonoma County residents will soon have access to an immunization many doctors and public officials believe is crucial for the health of the community.

As usual these days, local opinion was divided.

