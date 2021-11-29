Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend's list of top local stories that you don't want to miss includes reports on what local health experts are saying about the coronavirus' newest omicron variant; the status of the Caritas Center's homeless project in Santa Rosa; and how the Sonoma County man who put California wines on the map is now helping other grape growers battle climate change.

This weekend’s list of top local stories that you don’t want to miss includes reports on what local health experts are saying about the coronavirus’ newest omicron variant; the status of the Caritas Center’s homeless project in Santa Rosa; and how the Sonoma County man who put California wines on the map is now helping other grape growers battle climate change.

People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 26, 2021. As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Sonoma County and Bay Area public health experts weigh in on omicron variant:

Local public health and infectious disease experts on Friday urged both calm and vigilance amid escalating global concerns about a new COVID-19 virus mutation that some experts fear could be more transmissible than existing strains.

Warren Winiarski, 92, at his Arcadia Vineyards in the Coombsville AVA of Napa Valley, which produces Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The 2017 Atlas fire burned structures on the property, as well as the mountains in the background. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

How the man who put California wines on the map is helping others deal with climate change:

After watching the 2017 wildfires tear through Wine Country, 92-year-old Warren Winiarski set out to update the Amerine-Winkler Index, which classifies wine-growing regions based on heat from the sun. His update will include the effects of climate change on grape growing.

Carlos Picazo, left, and Adrian Barajas, right, shift their Black Friday purchases for their dad Isiah Barajas, Nov. 26, 2021 as they exist Best Buy in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Sonoma County shoppers return to Black Friday but effects of pandemic still felt:

Supply chain problems and security concerns are causing headaches for retailers, all while a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa is raising public health alarms and rattling financial markets.

The new Caritas Center complex, a partnership between Catholic Charities and Burbank Housing, will have 128 units of affordable housing, a shelter for 50 families and a drop-in site for homeless people. The center is located near the Santa Rosa Plaza and photographed on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Caritas Center homeless services project taking shape in Santa Rosa:

What is set to be Sonoma County’s largest homeless services center is quickly taking shape as construction continues at the site near downtown Santa Rosa.

The three-story multiservice shelter will be part of Caritas Village, a city block-sized complex between A and Morgan streets that will also include 128 apartments for low-income renters.

The Skunk Train Depot and old roundhouse sit adjacent to the large empty Georgia-Pacific Mill site, as seen from the Guest House Museum, in Fort Bragg. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Skunk Train owner’s acquisition of Fort Bragg mill site upends city plans amid growing conflict, mistrust:

The owner of Fort Bragg’s iconic Skunk Train now owns nearly the entire west side of town after using its status as a federally recognized railroad to pursue the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site through eminent domain.

The move has unleashed a fury in the Mendocino Coast community, with one Fort Bragg official calling it “a land grab.”

