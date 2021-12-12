Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Catching up on your reading during this weekend’s inclement weather? Discord in Sonoma County’s efforts to redraw its representative districts; all things weed greet thousands of visitors Saturday at the Emerald Cup; and an atmospheric river bringing more showers to the North Bay are some of Sunday’s top stories in The Press Democrat.

I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors at The Press Democrat and we’d like to thank you for supporting local journalism with your subscription.

If you aren’t a subscriber, thank you as well for checking out our site. Please consider supporting local journalism by purchasing a subscription today.

Golf coach Dave Johnson watches as Valerie Caveney hits balls during a private lesson at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma, Calif., on Thursday, December 9, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

This pro teacher has doled out life, golf lessons for decades. Now he’s retiring: His legion of golf disciples describe him as part therapist, part counselor, part scientist and part golf genius.

Dave Johnson, who worked at Oakmont for eight years, Mountain Shadows/Foxtail for eight years and Rooster Run for 20, is hanging up his straw hat and retiring.

The departure of a golf pro who enjoys watching his clients’ drop their handicaps in chunks while also talking about spatial recognition and physics has shaken the local golf community.

Cannabis vendors set up shop during the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

15,000 cannabis fans turn out to celebrate all things weed at Emerald Cup in Sonoma County: The event had been held six straight years at the fairgrounds before it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Attendees were glad to be back under health protocols that included vaccination verification or rapid tests to confirm they were negative for the coronavirus.

The festival now resembles part county fair with food trucks; part music festival with members of the hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan scheduled to perform; and an educational seminar with a significant focus on public policy given tax and regulatory issues that cloud the industry.

But mostly it's a vast marketplace of all things cannabis that has become decidedly more commercial in recent years because of investor money that has flooded into the industry since it was legalized for recreational use by California voters in 2016.

From top left, clockwise, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton and Supervisor Chris Coursey (file/The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County releases documents it says formed basis for board’s confidential redistricting meeting: Talk of west county residents pooling money to hire a lawyer, angry social media posts about the county’s redistricting process and emails alleging gerrymandering formed the basis for a now-controversial closed-door meeting last month of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, records obtained by The Press Democrat show.

The documents provide a rare glimpse into private disagreements — addressed outside of taxpayers’ and constituents’ views — among county leaders.

Umbrellas were, once again, being put to good use this weekend as meteorologists warned that local rains could flood roads, knock down trees, damage power lines and unleash landslides. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

Atmospheric river unloads rain, wind on Sonoma County: An atmospheric river made its entrance into Sonoma County late Saturday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds that were expected to intensify throughout Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists warned that the storm could flood roads, knock down trees, damage power lines and unleash landslides.

Betha MacClain, superintendent of Cloverdale Unified School District, left, and Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz. (file/The Press Democrat)

Cloverdale city, school district officials at odds over developer obligations to schools: Two of the most prominent local officials in Cloverdale are squaring off against each other over the use of developer fees being paid to the city. On one side is schools Superintendent Betha MacClain, who argues that the city charges developers fees to offset the cost of building in the city.

She believes the a part of fees should go to the school district, to help itt accommodate a huge influx of students from the 500 units of housing that are under consideration.

On the other side is Mayor Marta Cruz argues that developers already contribute heavily to city coffers and that if the school district doesn’t have enough money, it needs to audit its books to see where its funding goes.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.