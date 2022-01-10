Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

It’s been a newsy weekend in the Bay Area!

To help you keep up with the stories you’re going to want to read as you head into the work week, here’s our quick list of top Sonoma County stories brought to you by Press Democrat reporters.

One year after the U.S. Capitol breach, we interviewed current and former members of the Oath Keepers with ties to the North Bay. Members of this group have been accused of some of the most flagrant crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

And, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one Press Democrat reporter takes you along with him as he scours the North Bay for a rapid test.

Lastly, we bring you our latest on the suspected “Red-Bearded Burglar.” In a jailhouse interview, William Evers, who is accused of breaking into vacant rural homes while leading Mendocino County officials on a nearly year-long manhunt, talks about living alone in the woods and how he survived in his constant search for supplies and shelter.

Suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar,” William Evers is incarcerated at the Mendocino County Jail, Monday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Ukiah. Evers allegedly spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ details his year on the run in Mendocino County wilderness:

William Evers yearns for the free, but feral, lifestyle that ended Nov. 4 when he was arrested near the coastal town of Albion.

Evers, 40, is suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar.”

Authorities say — and Evers confirms — that he spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter.

Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The District of Columbia has filed a civil lawsuit seeking harsh financial penalties against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Leaked database reveals 100 current and former Oath Keepers with ties to North Bay:

In the crosshairs of the Department of Justice prosecutions in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 is a group known as the Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of some of the most flagrant crimes during the Capitol breach.

Rather than the well-coordinated militia described by the Oath Keepers’ most visible supporters and its most vocal detractors, Press Democrat reporters discovered a network that is only loosely affiliated and nearly defunct.

New COVID data show ‘dramatic increase’ in local infection rate, spike in hospital cases:

New COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County have skyrocketed since late December, more than doubling to a pandemic record of over 90 daily cases per 100,000 residents by Jan. 1, according to the latest local public health data.

The dramatic data is a clear sign that the highly infectious omicron variant is now rampant in the community.

A sign on the door of the CVS on East Washington Avenue in Petaluma advises shoppers that it has run out COVID at-home rapid self-tests. (Austin Murphy)

A reporter’s futile daylong quest to find a COVID rapid test in the North Bay:

Increased demand for COVID-19 testing, driven by the surge in daily infections from the omicron variant, has led to shortages of testing kits and supplies across Sonoma County, and the country.

Jeff Okrepkie, who founded Coffey Strong after the 2017 Tubbs fire, empathizes with people having to deal with the aftermath of losing their homes to wildfires. In the foreground is a stepping stone his sister made with dishes recovered from his burned home. While he says he has become numbed to hearing about big fire after big fire, high winds and the smell of smoke get to him. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Colorado firestorm triggers trauma, fear for some Sonoma County residents:

Even many of those who remain committed to Sonoma County acknowledge the emotional toll the waves of wildfires — Tubbs, Nuns, Kincade, Glass and Walbridge, to name the most prominent — have taken over the past four years, and how the cumulative experience has resulted in lingering emotional trauma.