Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County
It’s been a newsy weekend in the Bay Area!
To help you keep up with the stories you’re going to want to read as you head into the work week, here’s our quick list of top Sonoma County stories brought to you by Press Democrat reporters.
One year after the U.S. Capitol breach, we interviewed current and former members of the Oath Keepers with ties to the North Bay. Members of this group have been accused of some of the most flagrant crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
And, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one Press Democrat reporter takes you along with him as he scours the North Bay for a rapid test.
Lastly, we bring you our latest on the suspected “Red-Bearded Burglar.” In a jailhouse interview, William Evers, who is accused of breaking into vacant rural homes while leading Mendocino County officials on a nearly year-long manhunt, talks about living alone in the woods and how he survived in his constant search for supplies and shelter.
Suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ details his year on the run in Mendocino County wilderness:
William Evers yearns for the free, but feral, lifestyle that ended Nov. 4 when he was arrested near the coastal town of Albion.
Evers, 40, is suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar.”
Authorities say — and Evers confirms — that he spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter.
Leaked database reveals 100 current and former Oath Keepers with ties to North Bay:
In the crosshairs of the Department of Justice prosecutions in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 is a group known as the Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of some of the most flagrant crimes during the Capitol breach.
Rather than the well-coordinated militia described by the Oath Keepers’ most visible supporters and its most vocal detractors, Press Democrat reporters discovered a network that is only loosely affiliated and nearly defunct.
New COVID data show ‘dramatic increase’ in local infection rate, spike in hospital cases:
New COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County have skyrocketed since late December, more than doubling to a pandemic record of over 90 daily cases per 100,000 residents by Jan. 1, according to the latest local public health data.
The dramatic data is a clear sign that the highly infectious omicron variant is now rampant in the community.
A reporter’s futile daylong quest to find a COVID rapid test in the North Bay:
Increased demand for COVID-19 testing, driven by the surge in daily infections from the omicron variant, has led to shortages of testing kits and supplies across Sonoma County, and the country.
Colorado firestorm triggers trauma, fear for some Sonoma County residents:
Even many of those who remain committed to Sonoma County acknowledge the emotional toll the waves of wildfires — Tubbs, Nuns, Kincade, Glass and Walbridge, to name the most prominent — have taken over the past four years, and how the cumulative experience has resulted in lingering emotional trauma.
