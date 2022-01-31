Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Gold Coin residents from left clockwise, Gloria Martinez, Aileen Castillo, Valentina Castillo, 4, and Marisella Nunez visit a neighbor just before sunset. The Gold Coin was purchased by St. Vincent DePaul and former Santa Rosa City Council member Jack Tibbetts in 2019, on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Surrounding the old hotel are newer condos and apartments to the north, background, and a Safeway shopping center to the south. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

A Santa Rosa charity bought a rundown motel to help homeless people. Two years later, tenants say they’re living in squalor:

Until this week, there were bars over some windows but no screens. Cardboard and duct tape filled broken panes. The shower leaked beneath a wall, and mold was a constant concern.

The Santa Rosa property is managed by St. Vincent de Paul Sonoma County, a charity that has received millions of dollars in public funds and private donations to serve local homeless people and those in poverty.

Milizza Kilstrom watches her 3-year-old son, Zander Luppi, pop bubbles at their home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The family goes to great lengths to avoid coronavirus infection because Zander is immunocompromised. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

‘Like a living jail’: North Bay moms with young children describe isolation, anxiety:

Two dozen Sonoma County mothers responded to a recent query by The Press Democrat, and several talked at length in subsequent interviews about their lives over the past two years. While the tone varied, most described feelings of fear, isolation and confusion, as well as the complicated dance it often takes to keep a family functioning during school closures, exposures and surges in community transmission.

Balloon pilot Jeff Spear, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 of Sonoma Ballooning, was on descent during a flight Tuesday, when, 100 feet off the ground, the burners (background) fell off. With help from a couple of passengers, they were able to lift the burners in to the mouth of the balloon, easing the craft down gently. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

‘That’s not supposed to happen’: How this quick-thinking balloon pilot averted disaster near Lakeville:

One thing you don’t want to hear from your pilot when you’re in a hot-air balloon 100 feet above Sonoma County’s grapevines is, “That’s not supposed to happen.”

If not for Spear’s quick midair actions near Lakeville on Thursday morning, those vineyards would have come at him and his 12 passengers awfully fast.

Sebastopol police officer Endy, no first name given, asks J.D. Gadde, who has lived in his bus on Morris Street on and off for 6 years, to move his vehicle to another location on Thursday, January 20, 2022. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Sebastopol neighborhood group files lawsuit to stop safe parking program for homeless people in RVs:

A lawsuit filed this month seeks to force the Sebastopol City Council to reverse its decision approving a one-year pilot program allowing homeless people to park RVs on a privately owned lot at 845 Gravenstein Highway North.

Nubbins the cat sunbathes on a patio table. Nubbins is an outdoor cat that had often gone missing for days at a time but “always came back,” neighbor Terry Muller said. (Courtesy of Troy Farrell)

‘They stole my damn cat!’: Sonoma vacation rental owner fights to get his pet back from guests:

Troy Farrell had been traveling over Thanksgiving weekend and didn’t think much of his cat’s absence when he returned. Nubbins the cat had lived outside for years — even surviving the wildfires of 2020 — and he always came back. But things changed when Farrell got a disturbing call from a Southern California veterinarian.