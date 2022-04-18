Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Hello Press Democrat readers! Happy Easter! A joyous Passover!

This is Marie McCain, one of the local news editors here, and we hope you are taking time to relax, eat some good food, have fun with family and friends, or just enjoy the day.

Thank you as always for supporting local journalism.

The controversy at Sonoma State University; a Sebastopol dad’s efforts to help autistic families in war-torn Ukraine; and a beloved Cotati music store’s celebration of its new home are among this weekend’s top 5 local stories brought to you by Press Democrat reporters.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki addresses the Academic Senate, Thursday, April 14, 2022 via Zoom about a monetary settlement with a former top SSU administrator over a case involving sexual harassment allegations against her husband. Photograph of the Zoom conference was made at the SSU student center in Rohnert Park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Revelations rock SSU campus: Reactions to the revelations of a $600,000 settlement paid to a former top Sonoma State University administrator after complaints about alleged sexual harassment by SSU President Judy Sakaki’s husband have erupted across the Rohnert Park campus and reverberated to the California State University headquarters in Long Beach. The turmoil was punctuated by an emotional online meeting this past week of the Sonoma State Academic Senate.

Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, bordered by Millbrook and Parkgarden Drive. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Post-fire restoration set to begin, at last: Starting in early May, construction will begin at six parks in Fountaingrove that were partially destroyed by the Tubbs fire. Road repairs and landscaping also are expected to start soon along nearly 40 miles of roads in fire damaged areas. These projects are some of the last recovery work being carried out by the city related to the Tubbs fire, which destroyed 4,600 homes, including more than 3,000 in Santa Rosa, and killed 22 people.

Nate Lopez performs at Loud and Clear as the retail music store moves in to a new building, Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Cotati. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Loud and Clear Music celebrates deep roots in new home: A lively scene during its reopening celebration Saturday, Cotati’s Loud and Clear Music was as filled with laughter and sound as with bass guitars and hi-hats. Those who couldn’t fit inside or needed a break from the noise stood chatting out front.

Sheldon Rosenberg washes dishes after preparing dinner with his daughter Alexis, 11, in Sebastopol on Friday, April 15, 2022. Rosenberg is traveling to Poland on Sunday to drive supplies and transport families with autistic children who have special needs for 12 days. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

A man on a mission: Hooked up with a new nonprofit and an international online network for autistic families that reaches right into Ukraine and Russian-occupied areas, Sheldon Rosenberg, a Sebastopol builder, farmer and “house dad” to two kids, is heading to Poland’s border with Ukraine. Once there, he’ll drive refugees whose needs prevent them from handling crowded spaces and public transportation into Poland for relocation.

A boater pulls in to the public boat launch at Lake Sonoma, Thursday, March 10, 2022 above the Dry Creek Valley.(Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Changes ahead for water supplies: State water regulators are gearing up for another summer of reduced supplies in the Russian River watershed and may adopt a framework for water diversion curtailments as early as May 10. Stakeholders, though, are working on an alternative that would allow senior water rights holders to share access with junior claimants, and they say the proposal appears to have potential for success.