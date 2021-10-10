Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Hope you Press Democrat readers are enjoying this beautiful Sunday weather! I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors. We’ve got some good reads on our site for you this weekend.

Check out this list of top stories you’re not going to want to miss:

A wanted sign for William Evers, dubbed the "Red Bearded Burglar," hangs in the Albion post office on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Evers, who has been hiding out in the heavily wooded Mednocino coastal mountains has committed a series of burglaries in the area and fired a gun at a Sheriff’s deputy investigating the scene of a burglary in May. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ looms in minds of coastal residents: A fugitive known as the “Red-Bearded Burglar” has been breaking into homes and shattering the tranquility along the Mendocino County coast for nearly a year.

Usually he takes only essentials, but on at least one occasion he has taken a gun, and on another fired shots at a Mendocino County deputy.

His escapades have consumed many of the 2,200 people who live in this region, and have evoked reactions of fear, intrigue and even sympathy.

Local spending on homelessness is up 550% during the pandemic. Is it making a difference?: Through the first 15 months of the pandemic, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa, the two largest local governments, together spent an unprecedented $45 million on housing homeless people at pandemic shelter sites.

That emergency spending ballooned the region’s total expenditure on homelessness to a combined $93 million over fiscal 2019-20 and 2020-21 — a more than 550% increase in core homelessness costs compared to the two budget years prior to the pandemic, a monthslong Press Democrat examination of county and city records shows.

Vineyard Creek Apartments, July 16, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 101 and Airport Blvd. in Santa Rosa . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Press Democrat investigation prompts Sonoma County to probe affordable housing: Sonoma County’s top housing official is reviewing the county’s affordable housing compliance monitoring and enforcement after a Press Democrat investigation showed limited oversight at an apartment complex run by developer Bill Gallaher’s companies.

Community Development Commission Interim Director David Kiff began the review just days after the newspaper published an investigation into a $500,000 settlement Gallaher owned-companies paid to a former employee.

The employee, former Vineyard Creek property manager Mariah Clark, claimed she was fired after uncovering extensive affordable housing fraud at the 232-unit complex

Medical assistant Ashley Simpson administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Fox Home Health vaccination clinic in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa on Thursday, August 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County closes in on grim pandemic milestones as it nears 400 deaths: This week, health officials reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, six on Wednesday and then another two on Friday, bringing the total to 398. Officials said deaths and severe illnesses are occurring increasingly among younger, unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated individuals who succumb to the virus tend to be older, officials said.

The most recent deaths include an unvaccinated man between 18 and 30 who died in a hospital on Sept. 20, and an unvaccinated woman between 30 and 40 who died at a local hospital on Oct. 1.

During a COVID-19 press conference Friday, public health officials pointed to encouraging signs that the pandemic is waning and outlined a “plan for transition” that will hopefully lead to the lifting of the county’s indoor mask rule by early January.

Korey Smith pouring an IPA at Seismic Brewing Taproom in The Barlow in Sebastopol, Calif., on Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa brewery spars with nation’s largest beer wholesaler in legal battle that highlights industry woes: A major battle in California’s more than $9 billion beer market is playing out in a San Francisco court with a Sonoma County brewery at center stage.

The case is a dispute between Reyes Holdings, which is the largest beer wholesaler in the country, and Seismic Brewing of Santa Rosa, which is being sued for allegedly breaching a contract that the brewery entered with a distributor that Reyes later bought.

The dispute has shined a spotlight on massive changes taking place in beer distribution in the state and nationally, changes that some say will hamper the ability for beer lovers in the Golden State to buy their favorite craft beer locally.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.