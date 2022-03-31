‘Top Gun’ fighter jet makes its way by truck through Sonoma County to new home at Pacific Coast Air Museum

Motorists and bystanders who see a truck hauling a fighter jet up Highway 101 around noon today needn’t be alarmed.

That is the fuselage of an F/A-18 Hornet, on the way to its permanent home at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

A caravan including Mark Fajardin and Jim Cook, who work with the museum, left Marine Corps Air Station Miramar around 1 a.m. Thursday, expecting to arrive in Santa Rosa shortly after noon.

Organizers expected the convoy to arrive in the North Bay via westbound Highway 37 and then turn north at Novato on Highway 101.

The F/A-18 Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic craft, capable of landing on and taking off from aircraft carriers. It’s the plane formerly used by the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squad, the Blue Angels, and the same model flown by Tom Cruise’s character in the 2022 movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Acquiring the jet is a coup for the Pacific Coast Air Museum, said Jim Cook, its former president.

“They’ve been hard to get, but we got one,” he said. “And it’ll be here this afternoon.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been revised to note that the F/A-18 Hornet was flown by Tom Cruise’s character in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick.” The character flew an F-14A Tomcat in the original 1986 film. An earlier version of this story relied on incorrect information from the Pacific Coast Air Museum.