Top Sonoma County news stories you don't want to miss this weekend

Here are this weekend's Top 5 local stories from the North Bay region.

Here are this weekend’s Top 5 local stories from the North Bay region. Thank you so much for continuing to support local journalism!

Christian Abrego Garcia, left, helps Thaila Suvanaseng adjust her welding torch in their combined agriculture mechanics and power technology course at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa on Friday, January 28, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

What Sonoma County grad rates show about the pandemic’s impact:

Racial and socioeconomic disparities reflected in graduation rates among Sonoma County high school students widened during the pandemic, reversing several years of gains that educators and advocates touted as key to improving opportunities for all students.

(Shutterstock)

You’re not imagining things: Your PG&E bill is soaring. Here’s why and what you can do:

While energy bills are unusually high right now, this is part of a larger upward trend for California utility customers. Last year was the first time that average PG&E bills topped $200 per month, and the most recent rate increase will make them some of the country’s most expensive.

Kerin McTaggert of FISH food pantry greets Ramses Zarate picking up groceries during the drive-thru event on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

For thousands of low-income residents in Sonoma County, pre-pandemic normal simply meant less misery:

People are once again hoping for a return to “normal” life, where they can gather freely, work in offices, enter restaurants without masks, and shake hands rather than bump elbows.

But for thousands of low-income residents in Sonoma County — many of them Latino and many of them undocumented immigrants — a return to normal will mean something different.

There won’t necessarily be more joy, just less misery.

Sonoma County Regional Park Planner Karen Davis-Brown, left points out the property boundaries to parks Marketing Specialist Sarah Phelps during a tour of newly acquired Cougar Landing in Hood Mountain Regional Park on Tuesday February 8, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Former pot farm, artist commune becomes ‘the missing piece’ of Hood Mountain Regional Park:

Overlooking the valleys and mountains of Sonoma County — even a slice of the ocean — an admired plot of land known as Cougar Landing on the eastern ridge of Hood Mountain has seen and been through a lot.

As soon as this summer the 120 acres will be open to the public as the newest addition in the county’s expanding network of parkland and open space. Sonoma County Regional Parks completed its $1.02 million purchase of the property in late January, expanding Hood Mountain Regional Park to the west.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

As the omicron surge wanes, Sonoma County begins shift from mandate to personal responsibility:

In the aftermath of the omicron-fueled winter surge, with key COVID-19 restrictions being either lifted or loosened, Sonoma County health officials have begun to shift their strategies, relying less on public health mandates and more on local residents’ personal responsibility.