Top spots to shop for holiday gifts in Sonoma

A herd of undeniably adorable fluffy alpacas peer out from a shelf at Global Heart Fair Trade, the fair trade gift shop on the Sonoma Plaza that offers handcrafted items from some 35 countries, many of them developing nations.

The alpacas, handmade in Peru with genuine alpaca fur and standing about 6 inches high, are proving irresistible at Global Heart, where they are a top-selling item.

“They’re so cute and so soft. I call them emotional support alpacas,” said Sofie Burt, owner of Global Heart.

They are among the more than 1,900 different items she carries, from jewelry, hats, scarves and outerwear to home and yard decor, Christmas ornaments, nativities and menorahs to wall calendars handcrafted in the Philippines with pressed flowers. They’ve got “a little bit of everything,” Burt said.

Another bestseller is the beaded hummingbird Christmas tree ornaments meticulously made in Guatemala, their colorful bodies and long beaks crafted from tiny seed beads. Small brass charms made in Kenya and stamped with words like “Sonoma Strong” also are popular.

Those who patiently make the unique items “are so incredibly talented,” said Burt, 34.

The native Sonoman began working for the previous owners in 2005, when she was in high school. When they retired in late 2013, and Burt realized a new dream could come into fruition by buying the shop, formerly called Baksheesh. She was drawn to the concept of fair trade and credits the couple with guiding her through several promotions.

She chose the Global Heart name – and designed its logo with a globe inside a heart – to reflect the worldwide compassion of fair trade and because “it kind of encompasses everything we are,” Burt said.

With the exception of the world music CDs and educational books she carries, Global Heart is entirely fair trade – an effort that ensures fair pay and treatment to artisans throughout the world. “It’s about giving purpose and continuing cultural traditions,” she said.

She and her husband, Byron Burt, are now the sole staff at Global Heart. They transitioned through the roughest early months of the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of devastating North Bay wildfires, and are now enjoying a strong year as visitors return to the Sonoma Plaza.

Along with the alpacas and hummingbirds, a heart-shaped Christmas tree ornament Sofie Burt sketched with grapevines and California poppies surrounding the words “Sonoma, California” is a top seller. The attractive block-print design was crafted in India and now also is featured on a wind chime and a refrigerator magnet.

Retired teacher and jewelry designer Susie Ryan of El Verano is a longtime fan of Global Heart.

“Every time I shop there I buy a few gifts,” she said, “and then pick out a few things for myself.”

Burt said she’s often humbled by the greater purpose her store provides. “I’m constantly reminded it’s more than a business, even though it’s my day-to-day,” she said. Some customers “are all in and want to know everything (about fair trade). They’re in awe.”

She credits a radio segment on San Francisco’s Alice at 97.3 FM with helping turn things around when her business was forced to close during the COVID-19 mandates of March 2020. A “despair letter” she wrote was featured on air and – like that – she started getting orders.

She’s grateful for all the support she and her husband receive. Although the work is demanding – from the sales floor and displays to social media to online sales and the behind-the-scenes demands of running a small business – Burt is right at home at Global Heart.

“I cannot imagine doing anything other than being immersed in fair trade,” she noted, “creating opportunities around the world and having my own little niche in my hometown.”

Global Heart is located at 423 First St. W., on the Sonoma Plaza. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. For more information, call 707-939-2847 or visit globalheartfairtrade.com.

