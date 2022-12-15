Subscribe

Top spots to shop for holiday gifts in Sonoma

From Global Heart to the Chocolate Cow and Sonoma Botanical Garden, there’s a plethora of places to get presents this season|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 15, 2022, 1:42PM
A herd of undeniably adorable fluffy alpacas peer out from a shelf at Global Heart Fair Trade, the fair trade gift shop on the Sonoma Plaza that offers handcrafted items from some 35 countries, many of them developing nations.

The alpacas, handmade in Peru with genuine alpaca fur and standing about 6 inches high, are proving irresistible at Global Heart, where they are a top-selling item.

“They’re so cute and so soft. I call them emotional support alpacas,” said Sofie Burt, owner of Global Heart.

They are among the more than 1,900 different items she carries, from jewelry, hats, scarves and outerwear to home and yard decor, Christmas ornaments, nativities and menorahs to wall calendars handcrafted in the Philippines with pressed flowers. They’ve got “a little bit of everything,” Burt said.

Another bestseller is the beaded hummingbird Christmas tree ornaments meticulously made in Guatemala, their colorful bodies and long beaks crafted from tiny seed beads. Small brass charms made in Kenya and stamped with words like “Sonoma Strong” also are popular.

Those who patiently make the unique items “are so incredibly talented,” said Burt, 34.

The native Sonoman began working for the previous owners in 2005, when she was in high school. When they retired in late 2013, and Burt realized a new dream could come into fruition by buying the shop, formerly called Baksheesh. She was drawn to the concept of fair trade and credits the couple with guiding her through several promotions.

She chose the Global Heart name – and designed its logo with a globe inside a heart – to reflect the worldwide compassion of fair trade and because “it kind of encompasses everything we are,” Burt said.

With the exception of the world music CDs and educational books she carries, Global Heart is entirely fair trade – an effort that ensures fair pay and treatment to artisans throughout the world. “It’s about giving purpose and continuing cultural traditions,” she said.

She and her husband, Byron Burt, are now the sole staff at Global Heart. They transitioned through the roughest early months of the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of devastating North Bay wildfires, and are now enjoying a strong year as visitors return to the Sonoma Plaza.

Along with the alpacas and hummingbirds, a heart-shaped Christmas tree ornament Sofie Burt sketched with grapevines and California poppies surrounding the words “Sonoma, California” is a top seller. The attractive block-print design was crafted in India and now also is featured on a wind chime and a refrigerator magnet.

Retired teacher and jewelry designer Susie Ryan of El Verano is a longtime fan of Global Heart.

“Every time I shop there I buy a few gifts,” she said, “and then pick out a few things for myself.”

Burt said she’s often humbled by the greater purpose her store provides. “I’m constantly reminded it’s more than a business, even though it’s my day-to-day,” she said. Some customers “are all in and want to know everything (about fair trade). They’re in awe.”

She credits a radio segment on San Francisco’s Alice at 97.3 FM with helping turn things around when her business was forced to close during the COVID-19 mandates of March 2020. A “despair letter” she wrote was featured on air and – like that – she started getting orders.

She’s grateful for all the support she and her husband receive. Although the work is demanding – from the sales floor and displays to social media to online sales and the behind-the-scenes demands of running a small business – Burt is right at home at Global Heart.

“I cannot imagine doing anything other than being immersed in fair trade,” she noted, “creating opportunities around the world and having my own little niche in my hometown.”

Global Heart is located at 423 First St. W., on the Sonoma Plaza. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day. For more information, call 707-939-2847 or visit globalheartfairtrade.com.

More places to shop for the holidays

Shopping for the winter holidays can be a joyful experience in Sonoma Valley, where gifts run from practical to unexpected at some of the most interesting shops around.

From gift shops operated by nonprofits to venerable family-owned stores, there’s a wide selection of items to please even last-minute shoppers.

At the Toy Shop, which marks its 45th anniversary next year, owner Michelle Boldt notes a trend toward classic toys. “Hot Wheels and Barbies are still the number one request,” she said. “People want kids to play and not be on a screen.”

Visitors to the Arts Guild of Sonoma might be in for a special treat, said Pat Meier-Johnson, an artist with the cooperative and Sonoma’s honorary Treasure Artist. “When someone comes through the front door there’s a very good chance they’ll meet the artist (whose works they are admiring).” That exchange is a bonus for both artist and visitor, she said.

The following is a sampling of Sonoma Valley spots to shop local, find unique gifts, help small business owners and even support a few nonprofit organizations. People who stay until dusk – or cap their shopping excursion with dinner around the Sonoma Plaza – will find the picturesque downtown square decorated with thousands of twinkling, festive lights.

Arts Guild of Sonoma: One of the oldest arts cooperatives in California, the guild features works by numerous local artists. Shop for a wide array of handcrafted fine art and gifts. Location: 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. More information: 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org. Hours: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, until 6 p.m. Saturdays through December, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Barracks Gift Store: The nonprofit association Sonoma Petaluma Parks, Inc. operates this volunteer-based gift shop. Look for merchandise with themes of California history and culture. Location: 20 E. Spain St., Sonoma Plaza. More information: 707-939-9420, ​​sonomaparks.org/store. Hours: Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday, closed Christmas.

Brocco’s Old Barn: This longtime, family-owned classic feed store carries everything for barnyard animals and pets, including many items for dogs and cats. Location: 19660 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. More information: 707-938-2291, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063648800122. Hours: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas and Dec. 26.

Readers’ Books: Sonoma’s locally owned, beloved independent bookstore offers new and used books, calendars and a selection of gift items. Books for all ages, babies to adults. Location: 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. More information: 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com. Hours: Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas.

Sign of the Bear Kitchenware: This venerable, family-owned kitchen store is a must-stop for those in need of bakeware, cookware, bar items, kitchen textiles and just about everything to stock a kitchen. Location: 435 First St. W., Sonoma Plaza. More information: 707-996-3722, signofthebear.com. House: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas.

Sonoma Botanical Garden: This nonprofit organization is dedicated to the diverse plants of East Asia as well as California native plants. Its gift shop offers local, sustainable and unique gifts, many garden-related. It’s off the beaten track, so allow time for a walk in the beautiful garden, too. Location: 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. More information: 707-996-3166, sonomabg.org. Hours: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, closed Christmas.

Sonoma TrainTown Railroad: The gift shop at this popular amusement park has a wide selection of merchandise, many items train-themed. Pair a memento with coupons for amusement rides and tickets for the quarter-scale train ride at the family-owned park. Location: 20264 Broadway, Sonoma. More information: 707-938-3912, traintown.com. Hours: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting), closed Christmas

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art Museum Store: Check out the downtown museum’s gift shop for arts-related books, jewelry, educational toys, wine-themed gifts and more, made both locally and globally. Location: 551 Broadway, Sonoma. More information: 707-939-7862, svma.org/museum-store. Hours: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas and Dec. 26

The Candlestick: Established in 1957, this small shop is packed with candles of every imaginable type, from traditional candlesticks in a rainbow of colors to candles crafted in holiday shapes. Also home decor items. Location: 38 W. Spain St., Sonoma Plaza. More information: 707-933-0700, thecandlestick.com. Hours: Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, closed Christmas

The Chocolate Cow: Another longtime, family-owned business, the Chocolate Cow ice cream shop also offers a wide variety of handcrafted chocolates and fudge (including penuche holiday fudge), plus novelty candies and gift items. Location: 452 First St. E., The Mercato, Sonoma Plaza. More information: 707-935-3564, thechocolatecow.com. Hours: Open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas.

The Toy Shop: This well-stocked, locally owned toy store has been a Sonoma “go-to” for decades, with everything from baby dolls to board games, arts and crafts kits to puzzles and much more. Lots of stocking stuffers, too. Location: 201 W. Napa St., Marketplace Shopping Center, Sonoma. More information: 707-938-1197, sonomatoyshop.com. Hours: Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas and Dec. 26.

