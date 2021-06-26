Top UC campuses could add local students, reduce out-of-state student admissions

Three top University of California campuses — UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego — would reduce their share of out-of-state and international students to make way for more local residents, and the UC system would admit 6,230 more freshmen in 2022, under an amended state budget bill posted Friday.

The legislation pledges to deliver by 2022 what would be the largest ever single-year infusion of state funds to increase California student enrollment at UC campuses. The proposal comes after the system was flooded by a record number of applications for fall 2021 in a year of high emotion and myriad questions over the admissions process and frustration over the lack of seats for qualified students.

The state would provide enough funding to reimburse the campuses for the loss of nonresident supplemental tuition, which amounts to nearly $30,000 per student and $1.3 billion collectively each year.

The higher education spending numbers were included in an amended budget bill posted online Friday before Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leaders reached an agreement later in the night on the $262.6-billion state budget.

Another document summarizing the points of their agreement includes what legislative leaders say is the largest ever expansion of Cal Grant financial aid. The summary noted that the figures were preliminary and details in both documents could change before legislators vote on the bill next week.

Under the proposed budget bill, the state would pay UC to reduce nonresidents at the system's three most highly sought after campuses, from more than 22% of undergraduates to 18% over five years beginning in fall 2022. That would make room for about 4,500 additional California students over that period.

In addition to 900 extra seats freed up by fewer nonresident students at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego annually, the state intends to provide funds to enroll the additional California freshmen in fall 2022, with President Michael V. Drake and the nine undergraduate campuses to decide how to divvy them up.

California State University would receive funds for 9,434 more freshman seats for fall 2022 over the previous year. The state would provide $180 million to cover the UC and CSU enrollment expansion.

Newsom and Democratic legislators also agreed to create a new $2-billion fund to expand UC and CSU facilities to accommodate more students and provide more student housing for the two systems, along with California Community Colleges.

And the state would provide $154 million so that the main Cal Grant can be given to 133,000 community college students this fall who would not otherwise have qualified under rules that favor those who enroll within a year out of high school. The bill would eliminate that restriction, broadening access to older students. Also, for the first time the state would provide an extra $515 million to recipients of middle-class scholarships to help cover some non-tuition costs, such as housing and food. Legislators say the actions mark the first step in a longer-range plan to enable California students to finish college without debt.

The proposed expansion comes at a critical time for hundreds of thousands of California students struggling under college costs, surging student loan debt and increased financial hardship triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a transformational budget," said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), who heads the Assembly subcommittee on education finance. "We will be funding the largest expansion of higher education access in a generation."

The Friday budget bill includes $4.6 billion for UC, including $175 million for deferred maintenance and energy efficiency projects, $20 million for student mental health, $15 million for basic needs, $22.5 million for academic preparation programs, $15 million for emergency financial assistance for low-income students and $4 million for summer financial aid. Programs to train medical professionals for underserved areas, legal services for immigrant students and research into firearms violence and dyslexia would also receive funding.

The 23-campus CSU system would receive $5.2 billion, including $458 million to transition Humboldt State University to a polytechnic campus focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Cal State Northridge would receive $25 million to create a center to increase equity in science, technology and math.

An additional $325 million would be funneled to CSU for deferred maintenance and energy efficiency projects, $30 million for emergency financial assistance for low-income students and $15 million for student basic needs.

Although the amended budget bill did not specify the base funding increase for UC and CSU, it amounted to 5% in Newsom's revised May proposal.