She left the North Bay to help her ailing mother in Ukraine. Now war is her new reality:
Sasha Pronko flew to her native Ukraine in November for what she assumed would be a few weeks to take care of her mother. The morning after her mother came home from the hospital, the shelling began.
Northern California hills are already turning brown. What does that mean for fire season?:
A prolonged dry spell that has drawn the region into a third year of drought has turned the landscape so dry that early April conditions more closely resemble those typical of late May or June. Local Cal Fire officials are calling up seasonal workers a month and a half earlier as a result, bracing for long, tough months to come.
'Because of one decision’: How fentanyl wrecked a Petaluma family and changed teens forever:
Authorities are sounding the alarm around the rising number of fentanyl deaths, including among juveniles who are more exposed to the deadly drug than ever.
Santa Rosa homeless camp sweep triggers partial closure of Joe Rodota Trail:
County officials said they were aiming to reopen the trail by Monday morning while Santa Rosa police work with a property owner on a strategy to remove people from the former Shamrock Materials lot just south of Highway 12 and west of Highway 101. Police said the plan includes erecting a barrier around the property to ensure homeless people don’t return.
Beer fans swarm Santa Rosa for return of Battle of the Brews:
Beer enthusiasts converged Saturday to sample the wares of some 40 breweries, taste the food made by eight different teams of ardent barbecue experts, hear two live bands and pick up freebies at Santa Rosa’s Battle of the Brews.
