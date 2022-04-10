Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

If you’ve been out making the most of the warm weather and haven’t had a chance to catch up on the news, look no further. We’ve compiled the most important stories from the region.

This weekend’s top Sonoma County stories include a look at fire season as the the hills turn an early brown, plus a dive into the fentanyl crisis that is claiming the lives of teenagers.

Sasha Pronko (left), at the age of 8, posing with her mother, Oksana Bondarenko. Pronko grew up in Starobilsk, Ukraine, in the now-disputed Donbas region.

She left the North Bay to help her ailing mother in Ukraine. Now war is her new reality:

Sasha Pronko flew to her native Ukraine in November for what she assumed would be a few weeks to take care of her mother. The morning after her mother came home from the hospital, the shelling began.

In some areas of Sonoma County, annual grasses are beginning to turn to summer dormancy, weeks ahead of schedule. In Cloverdale, roadway hillsides and the Highway 101 median strip grasses are nearly cured, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Northern California hills are already turning brown. What does that mean for fire season?:

A prolonged dry spell that has drawn the region into a third year of drought has turned the landscape so dry that early April conditions more closely resemble those typical of late May or June. Local Cal Fire officials are calling up seasonal workers a month and a half earlier as a result, bracing for long, tough months to come.

Josh’s boyfriend, Matt shows the fentanyl testing kit and Narcan he carries with him wherever he goes. Josh’s sister sits on a chair with Matt in the living room of the east Petaluma house where she lives with her mom and oldest brother._Petaluma, CA, USA_(Crissy Pascual/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

'Because of one decision’: How fentanyl wrecked a Petaluma family and changed teens forever:

Authorities are sounding the alarm around the rising number of fentanyl deaths, including among juveniles who are more exposed to the deadly drug than ever.

Piles of trash are building up at a large homeless encampment on Roberts Ave. in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 8, 2022. Authorities are expected to clear the camp over the weekend. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa homeless camp sweep triggers partial closure of Joe Rodota Trail:

County officials said they were aiming to reopen the trail by Monday morning while Santa Rosa police work with a property owner on a strategy to remove people from the former Shamrock Materials lot just south of Highway 12 and west of Highway 101. Police said the plan includes erecting a barrier around the property to ensure homeless people don’t return.

Beer on ice,Saturday, April 9, 2022 during the Battle of The Brews at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Beer fans swarm Santa Rosa for return of Battle of the Brews:

Beer enthusiasts converged Saturday to sample the wares of some 40 breweries, taste the food made by eight different teams of ardent barbecue experts, hear two live bands and pick up freebies at Santa Rosa’s Battle of the Brews.