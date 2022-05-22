Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County
Our top stories include a look at the crunch of rising home prices and an examination of two Sonoma County races on the June 7 ballot
Record high home prices, rents put new squeeze on county residents:
A mix of historic-low mortgage rates, surging inflation and a rush of wealthier home buyers from urban centers have pushed up average rent 16% and the median home price 34% over the past two years.
‘We persevered’: After years of fires, pandemic, SSU class finally gets to celebrate:
Graduation caps soared into the air once more at Sonoma State University on Saturday, as black-gowned young people celebrated the completion of academic degrees in person after two years under the pandemic’s thrall.
Long-settled harassment lawsuit continues to dog Sonoma County sheriff candidate Dave Edmonds:
The accusations against Edmonds — that he threatened to discipline a young Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy for reporting a racist remark from a co-worker, followed her into the women’s locker room and yelled at her as she cried — have come up at least twice in recent public campaign appearances.
Former Sonoma State administrators’ accounts of sexual harassment raise questions about Sakaki’s response:
A former administrator at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center says he tried to tell President Judy Sakaki about the discomfort some female staff members were experiencing around her husband in August 2016, and now he suspects he lost his job because of it.
Two local attorneys compete for open judgeship on Sonoma County court bench:
Defense attorney Joseph Passalacqua and civil litigator Oscar Pardo are vying for one of two seats on the bench up for grabs June 7 in the first local judicial election since 2010.
