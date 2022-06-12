Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

We hope you got out and enjoyed the sun this weekend. If you were out and about and didn’t get a chance to check up on the news, we’ve got you covered. Here are the local stories you don’t want to miss.

This weekend’s top stories include a look at the latest development in Sonoma Academy’s sexual harassment scandal and an update on election results from Tuesday’s primary.

Lucy Kotter, organizer, Friends of Felta Creek, walks along Felta Creek near Healdsburg. Kotter has been monitoring damage along Felta Creek Road caused by logging trucks coming off the once forested hill owned by Ken Bareilles, a Eureka attorney and timber owner. May 23, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Landowner under fire for post-Walbridge salvage logging violations:

Ken Bareilles, who has been felling fire-damaged trees west of Healdsburg, is seen as a bad actor by environmental watchdogs, regulators and others who have watched his emergency timber operation unfold on 106 acres in the sensitive Felta Creek watershed. Set among lush redwoods and ferns, the creek is a last refuge for endangered coho salmon.

The Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

New lawsuit filed as Sonoma Academy grads say school’s response to harassment has stalled:

Almost a year to the day that news broke of a sexual harassment scandal involving a teacher at the elite Sonoma Academy prep school, two attorneys have filed a class action suit seeking tuition refunds for alumni who felt they were misled about their safety.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services, located at 1450 Neotomas Ave, Santa Rosa, ordered fiscal staff back to work to complete year-end accounting. After multiple exposures, some employees are concerned. June 10, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County Health Department roiled over workplace COVID exposures:

The department isn’t violating any of its own health orders in requiring fiscal employees to show up in person. On-site office work is currently allowed under the county’s COVID guidelines. But the department’s new stance has rankled many of the 52 administrative workers affected by the policy.

Locks attached to a section of fence at the top of the Alta Vista Trail in Foothill Regional Park memorialize pets and dearly departed in Windsor on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Quiet, unofficial memorial endures at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor:

Maintenance crews at Foothill Regional Park salvaged a memorial fence after the 2019 Kincade fire burned through he park.

Julianne Goble, left, and Tegan Fossett of the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters move a ballot box in to the Registrar after it was filled with ballots by walk in voters, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Latest Sonoma County election results undecided for tight races:

Updated Sonoma County election results released Friday evening showed a new lead in the race for a Sonoma County Superior Court judge position. But the results did not reveal any clear winners in the tight races from Tuesday’s primary, leaving those outcomes hanging in the balance heading into the weekend.