From an Oakmont octogenarian who’s not going to take it anymore to a potential walkout at Kaiser Permanente operations across Northern California, here are this weekend’s top news stories:

FILE - Medical staff from left, Helen Cordova, Kim Taylor, Brian Thompson, Raul Aguilar, and Angela Balam pose for photos after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, on Dec. 14, 2020. An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states has called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal with the health care network. Both sides announced the agreement on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, staving off a potentially crippling strike. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Kaiser Permanente workers in Santa Rosa expected to walk out despite large labor pact: Kaiser Permanente’s operations in Santa Rosa and across Northern California still face the potential of mass walkouts Monday, despite the health giant’s tentative four-year contract with 50,000 employees.

The tentative agreement averted what would have been the largest strike of 2021, with pickets in Southern California, Oregon and Hawaii, in addition to Northern California, where workers still intend to walk out in solidarity with 750 engineers not covered by the contract announced Saturday.

Andy Mattern, 71, walks out to the middle of a dried out Lake Mendocino in October 2021 to the site of his grandfather's home and vineyard planted in 1926 when the Italian immigrant family moved into what was then Coyote Valley. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Drought uncovers long-ago family homestead site hidden beneath Lake Mendocino: Coyote Valley was once home to a vibrant young settlement of immigrants from northern Italy, struggling farmers and families, the Fracchias among them.

Cut from virgin redwood almost a century ago when there was no Lake Mendocino, stakes that had been driven into the ground by Lorenzo Fracchia to support his grapevines were recently visible to his grandson.

It was as if the drought-ravaged lake’s receding waters had opened a window to the past for Fracchia’s descendants.

Norma Baumsteiger is sick of people "giddyup"ing down Oakmont Dr. in front of her home, so she took matters into her own hands playing traffic cop with her sign with "Slow" on one side and a fawn on the other on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Baumsteiger wants wants more tickets, more cross walks, more stop signs in her neighborhood. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Benefield: Oakmont woman takes to the streets (literally) to demand traffic calming: Armed with a big, octagonal sign with “Slow” printed in black letters on an orange background, and the handmade image of a fawn on the other, Norma Baumsteiger stands in front of her home on Oakmont Drive admonishing drivers to slow down.

Baumsteiger, 87, said the speed limit is rarely adhered to on her road, the main drag through the expansive retirement community.

Fed up, she took to the streets earlier this month. She literally stepped into the middle of the busy street, where she stood for hours, holding her sign, urging drivers to slow down.

Driver who went into wrong lane dead after Friday crash in southwest Santa Rosa: A 51-year-old man died and a 37-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Santa Rosa.

The crash occurred at 8:43 p.m. on Corporate Center Parkway, according to Santa Rosa police. The man, who was driving a red Jeep, had been driving south in northbound lanes of traffic and struck the woman’s white Ford SUV head on.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash site. The woman was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition, according to authorities. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Petaluma police are investigating a potential bomb threat at Kenilworth Junior High School, authorities said. (Jeff Kan Lee / Press Democrat)

Junior high in Petaluma latest target of non-credible bomb threat, police say: Petaluma police received information this weekend about a potential bomb threat planned for Nov. 19 at Kenilworth Junior High School, authorities said.

“At this time, we’ve not discovered any evidence indicating this threat to be credible,” officials said in a news release issued Sunday.

The threat was made using the anonymous app STOPit, which is designed to report bullying, safety issues, and misconduct, police said.

