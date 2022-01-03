Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Happy New Year Press Democrat readers!

Our top reads of the first weekend of 2022 include stories about the local impact of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant and what Sonoma County schools and health care workers are doing to prepare; a former Santa Rosa man who is believed to be the only local person to take part in the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building is now on the lam; and a North Bay tribe rejecting a UC law school’s attempt at reconciliation, calling the effort an insult.

I’m Marie McCain, one of the local editors here are The Press Democrat. We wish you and yours a very happy and healthy 2022! Thank you for supporting local journalism!

(From left) Otaka Redhawk, Eliste Reeves and Edwina Lincoln, all members of the Yuki tribe in Covelo, Calif., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

UC’s Hastings law college tried to right its namesake’s wrongs. His victims’ descendants call it an insult:

When UC Hastings College of the Law officials announced their decision to rid its namesake from its name in October, it was billed as a grand gesture of reconciliation.

But for members of the tribe that suffered the most under Hastings’ brutal hand, the law school’s gesture not only missed the point, it was an insult.

Data for new COVID cases per 100,000 per day in Sonoma County show that last winter’s surge was nearly four times as bad as this winter’s. (County of Sonoma)

New surge triggers old fears that Sonoma County hospitals, health workers could be overwhelmed:

The COVID-19 pandemic is now approaching its third year, and once again Sonoma County residents find themselves facing yet another winter surge of infections that threaten to overwhelm local hospitals and health care providers.

Evan Neumann’s Santa Rosa home was raided by police and the DEA in 2007. They confiscated marijuana on his roof and from his basement grow room. Neumann obtained a license to grow the substance to sell to dispensaries, and to treat his bipolar condition, he explained. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2007

On the lam: Santa Rosa native and Capitol rioter now seeking political asylum in Belarus:

On Dec. 10, Evan Neumann was indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement and other crimes during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

He is the only person from Sonoma County believed to have a participated in the insurrection, which unfolded when a mob stormed the Capitol building trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of former president Donald Trump.

With the delta variant creating a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, masks are mandatory on school campuses. Students filled the halls of Petaluma High School for the first day of the new school year on Tuesday, August 17, 2021._Petaluma, CA, USA._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Schools brace for omicron surge ahead of students’ return from holiday break:

The highly transmissible omicron variant has triggered the return of indoor masking at public places and offices across California, regardless of vaccination status, and scuttled some companies’ plans to bring employees back from remote work in the new year. But Sonoma County’s K-12 students are set to return Monday from winter break to largely the same classroom conditions they left in December.

So school and county public health officials have taken steps to try to mitigate risk for those students, their families and school staff, while maintaining that the variant will not lead to campus closures that clouded the 2020-2021 school year.

Dave and Kristine Panlilio just after their new baby, Donovan, was born at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center — Santa Rosa. He was the first child born in Sonoma County in 2022. (Kaiser Permanente)

Rohnert Park parents have Sonoma County’s first baby of 2022:

After three long days of labor, Kristine Panlilio “cried for joy” when she saw her firstborn, Donovan, delivered early Saturday in Santa Rosa.

She and husband Dave Panlilio, 40, welcomed a 7-pound, 11-ounce baby boy who was 20.47 inches long and born at 12:31 a.m at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Santa Rosa.