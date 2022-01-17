Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

We’ve compiled this weekend’s Top 5 local stories, which include articles about the North Bay’s passenger rail system and its move to incorporate freight operations; public health experts predict the latest COVID-19 variant surge is going to get a lot worse before it gets better; and a state rent cap for Sonoma County that dates back to 2017 has expired, causing concern among county renters.

Will omicron end the pandemic? Some say optimism is premature:

After nearly two years and wave after wave of the deadliest outbreak in American history, the hopeful are ready to embrace the belief that the latest COVID-19 virus variant marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

But despite the optimism, infectious disease and public health experts say it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better, and it’s too early to say whether omicron represents the last gasp of COVID-19 and declare that we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.

Sonoma and Marin county beaches close as tsunami from distant Pacific hits California coast:

The greatest tsunami threat to the California coast in more than a decade closed beaches in Sonoma and Marin counties Saturday and prompted daylong safety warnings urging people to avoid the coast after a violent underwater volcanic explosion in the South Pacific more than 5,000 miles away.

SMART taking on freight rail, abandoning gas tankers, at a loss:

The North Bay’s passenger rail system is moving into freight operations, and one of the governing board’s first decisions about the scope of those operations is likely to make them a money loser, at least at the outset.

State rent cap dating back to 2017 expires for Sonoma County:

Gov. Gavin Newsom has let expire a cap on rent increases in Sonoma County in place since the 2017 wildfires, a decision welcomed by landlords and raising concerns among tenant advocates.

West County High School students walk out of classes again over name change reversal:

The walkout on Friday, West County High’s second in six weeks, was scheduled so students could express their outrage — again — over the West Sonoma County Union High School District board’s 4-1 decision, on Dec. 1, canceling plans to rename the school, which will soon revert to Analy.