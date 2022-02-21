Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend’s top Press Democrat stories include one woman’s need to dance no matter what, as well as a Calistoga councilwoman’s efforts to reclaim her life, while educating others about mental illness.

89-year-old Elvida Gomes sways to music during a dance party in her honor, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in Santa Rosa. Joining in are daughters Carolyn Gomes Cordova, middle, and Kathy Lopez. Elvida has terminal cancer. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Benefield: Elvida’s last dance: Grooving is how Elvida Gomes decided to celebrate her upcoming birthday. She will turn 90 on Feb. 27.

That date will mark 12 weeks since she decided to stop her cancer treatments, when the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy meant to quash the cancer in her lymph nodes and throat were making her miserable.

Stopping them seemed to infuse her with vigor.

Whereas Elvida had worried she might not see another Christmas, she now started thinking about her birthday and how to celebrate it.

The answer was simple: A dance party.

Tina Rivera, Sonoma County’s top acting health and homelessness services administrator, set to be named director of the county’s Department of Health Services, middle, meets with her vaccine team, from right clockwise, Brad Silvestro, Steve Burchell, Ed Sawicki and Timmy Jeng, Friday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Tina Rivera selected as Sonoma County’s new health services director: Tina Rivera, Sonoma County’s top acting health and homelessness services administrator, is set to be named director of the county’s Department of Health Services after leading the department for nine months on an interim basis.

Rivera, 57, joined the county health department in January 2020 as assistant director and stepped in to lead it in May 2021, when Barbie Robinson left to become public health director for Houston-based Harris County, Texas.

As one of the county’s top leaders during the pandemic, Rivera is now poised to fully steer a department with responsibilities ranging from coronavirus testing to vaccine rollout and providing of emergency shelter and quarantine spaces.

Lisa Gift, a Calistoga City Councilwoman, has struggled with mental health issues. Photo taken at the Hotel Healdsburg in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, February 13, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

‘I’m broken’: A Calistoga council member attempted suicide. She wants others to learn from her struggle: Four weeks after she tried to take her own life, 17 days after her husband filed for divorce and one week after she was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of a domestic restraining order, Lisa Gift sat in her room in a Sonoma County hotel and tried to make sense of what was happening to her.

Gift isn’t the first person to find herself swept into the current of a mental health crisis, but her example stands out. She is a standing Calistoga City Council member, and she publicly recounted her ordeal — in extraordinarily candid detail — in a series of Instagram posts on Jan. 23, eight days after her suicide attempt.

She went public with her experience, she said, to help remove the stigma from psychological conditions and to call attention to what she perceived as inadequate care in the immediate wake of the incident.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Health officer arrested in 2020: As the delta variant was quickly spreading across Sonoma County last summer, Dr. Sundari Mase — the county’s health officer who had led the local battle against COVID-19 — was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving with alcohol involved after pleading no contest to the offense, according to court records reviewed by The Press Democrat.

The July 23, 2021, conviction stemmed from a Dec. 2, 2020, arrest in Alameda County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior offense. Mase had previously been arrested in San Diego on suspicion of DUI on May 20, 2014, public documents show.

Details of the San Diego case were unavailable. A court official there said Friday the misdemeanor case had been dismissed and expunged in 2016. However, the 2020 case contains references to it.

Around 6:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of an injury collision at the intersection of Farmers Lane and Vallejo Street. (Photo by Santa Rosa Police Department)

Santa Rosa crash prompts 4th DUI case in a decade for driver: Police arrested a Santa Rosa man Friday afternoon on suspicion of crashing his car into another vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to reports of an injury collision at the intersection of Farmers Lane and Vallejo Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the drivers, Matthew Wilton, 46, of Santa Rosa, appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police report.

After completing field sobriety tests, police determined Wilton had a blood alcohol content of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.