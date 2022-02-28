Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Hoping to reduce potential wildfire risk, PG&E is pledging to underground 72 miles of power lines as part of a nearly $6 billion plan; while workers at Amy’s Kitchen are meeting with labor management consultants hired by the Santa Rosa production facility. Pro-union workers are balking at the effort, which they say is an attempt by the company to scare workers and misrepresent unions.

These are some of this weekend’s top five local stories, which we’ve curated for you.

During the heavy rains of Oct. and Dec. 2021, a homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Road was nicknamed the "Mud Pit.“ Weeks of no rain have left the encampment dry and dusty, with garbage and debris piling up, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Neighbors frustrated by Santa Rosa’s inaction on large homeless camp:

A southwest Santa Rosa homeless camp has exploded in size, and city officials say that cleaning it up has become a top priority after over three years of complaints.

Amy’s Kitchen supporters and allied employees raise their voices during a rally in front of the Santa Rosa production facility on Friday Feb.4, 2022, after recent complaints in the news about working conditions brought forward by other employees. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Union organizers and workers decry ‘union busting’ consulting firms hired by Amy’s Kitchen:

Labor management consultants hired by Amy’s Kitchen are spending time on the company’s Sonoma County production line and in break rooms, speaking to workers, pulling groups of people into meetings and training managers. Pro-union workers say the consultants’ goal is to scare their colleagues away from the organizing through dishonest portrayals of how unions work.

Left: Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Feb. 13, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) Right: Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Mase admits to Supervisor Hopkins she wasn’t transparent about DUI arrest. Now, she pledges to rebuild trust.:

In an on-the-record call with Press Democrat reporters, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase apologized to Supervisor Lynda Hopkins for misleading her about a prior DUI-related conviction and pledged to rebuild damaged trust.

A cyclist rides past a large sign on the corner of Mathilde Drive and Shiloh Road opposing a proposed casino in Windsor on Monday, February 14, 2022. A casino and entertainment center is proposed for the southeast corner of Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway in Windsor. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Windsor neighbors fear casino plan would spoil country living:

A plan to build a 2,500-machine casino and 400-room hotel on the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road on the southeast border of Windsor is drawing criticism from neighbors who say the development would upend the quiet, rural feel of the area.

Eddie Fernandez watches for traffic as Troy Tipton digs a trench as PG&E works on placing power lines underground, along Harville Road, to help prevent customers from being impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs during severe weather conditions in Santa Rosa on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

PG&E says it will spend nearly $6 billion in new plan to reduce wildfire risk:

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will bury close to 72 miles of electrical lines in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Marin and Mendocino counties, part of its $5.9 billion spending plan for this year to reduce the wildfire risks presented by its sprawling power grid.