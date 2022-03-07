Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

This weekend’s top stories include a look at this year’s salmon run in Northern California and a push to rethink logging in a Mendocino County forest.

Fog shrouds the watershed of the nearly 50,000-acre Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, March 2, 2022, in Mendocino County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

For 70 years, a Mendocino forest has been used to promote logging. Is it time to change its mission?:

The Jackson Demonstration State Forest, which extends east from the central Mendocino Coast about 100 miles northwest of Santa Rosa, was set aside seven decades ago to extol the virtues of responsible logging. Now, however, activists say it’s time to rethink its purpose.

Valentina Nunez, 4, peers out a bathroom window of the mold-covered walls at the old Gold Coin Motel, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Inspection finds health issues at Santa Rosa motel slated for homeless housing:

A city building inspection of the former Gold Coin motel in Santa Rosa triggered by Press Democrat inquiries into conditions at the property found 39 code violations related to mold, broken heaters and other health and maintenance issues.

Lawyer Roy Miller in his Santa Rosa office on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat

Accessing Sonoma County criminal records a ‘nightmare’ for attorneys, public:

If you need a copy of a criminal record from the Sonoma County Superior Court to dispute a background check or get information on a relative’s case, you’ll be told to fill out a request form and wait a week or longer.

Santa Rosa cross country coach Doug Courtemarche, right, times his team as they warm up during practice in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa High School renames track after legendary coach:

The Santa Rosa High School track has been named in honor of Doug Courtemarche, who coached at the school from 1992 to 2019. The honor, long-known but officially unveiled in a ceremony at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational track and field meet Saturday, was nearly 40 years in the making.

(Shutterstock)

Will it be a good year for salmon in the North Bay? It’s complicated:

State and federal scientists issued their annual forecast this week and estimated more than 396,000 adult salmon were waiting to return to the Sacramento River system, known as the Sacramento fall run, to spawn this year and would be ready to catch. That’s higher than all but one of the last seven years.